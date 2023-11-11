Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at car and slapping a cell phone out of someone’s hand’ in altercation

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was reportedly arrested Friday evening after allegedly knocking a cell phone out of someone’s hand, with the wide receiver also accused of “throwing a rock at their car.”
Thomas was taken by police in Kenner, Louisiana, according to WDSU.
The network says a man told them that Thomas threw a rock at his truck and pushed him, but it is claimed that the main factor that led to When Thomas was arrested, he knocked a phone out of someone’s hand.
It comes just a few weeks after his fellow Saints WR Chris Olave was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in Kenner.
In a statement, police in Kenner — located about 15 miles west of New Orleans — allege Olave was driving 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 22 miles per hour.
