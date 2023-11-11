Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    News

    Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at car and slapping a cell phone out of someone’s hand’ in altercation

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at car and slapping a cell phone out of someone’s hand’ in altercation

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Daniel Matthews for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 11:35 PM EST, November 10, 2023 | Updated: 11:43 PM EST, November 10, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was reportedly arrested Friday evening after allegedly knocking a cell phone out of someone’s hand, with the wide receiver also accused of “throwing a rock at their car.”

    Thomas was taken by police in Kenner, Louisiana, according to WDSU.

    The network says a man told them that Thomas threw a rock at his truck and pushed him, but it is claimed that the main factor that led to When Thomas was arrested, he knocked a phone out of someone’s hand.

    It comes just a few weeks after his fellow Saints WR Chris Olave was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in Kenner.

    In a statement, police in Kenner — located about 15 miles west of New Orleans — allege Olave was driving 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 22 miles per hour.

    MORE TO FOLLOW

    New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was reportedly arrested Friday evening

    LouisianaNew Orleans Saints

    Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at car and slapping a cell phone out of someone’s hand’ in altercation

    By

    Related Post

    News

    🔴 Live: Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to call for an end to the violence in Gaza

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    James Harden is SAVAGED in brutal rant by former Mavs exec Brian Dameris… before Clippers lose third straight game since his trade: ‘You’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem!’

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    The FTSE 350’s worst performers of 2023

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    🔴 Live: Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia to call for an end to the violence in Gaza

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    James Harden is SAVAGED in brutal rant by former Mavs exec Brian Dameris… before Clippers lose third straight game since his trade: ‘You’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re the problem!’

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    The FTSE 350’s worst performers of 2023

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Saudi Arabia’s stake in Lucid dropped in value more than $50 billion as the EV startup struggles, report says

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy