Saints WR Michael Thomas ‘arrested after allegedly throwing a brick at car and slapping a cell phone out of someone’s hand’ in altercation

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas was reportedly arrested Friday evening after allegedly knocking a cell phone out of someone’s hand, with the wide receiver also accused of “throwing a rock at their car.”

Thomas was taken by police in Kenner, Louisiana, according to WDSU.

The network says a man told them that Thomas threw a rock at his truck and pushed him, but it is claimed that the main factor that led to When Thomas was arrested, he knocked a phone out of someone’s hand.

It comes just a few weeks after his fellow Saints WR Chris Olave was arrested on suspicion of reckless operation of a motor vehicle in Kenner.

In a statement, police in Kenner — located about 15 miles west of New Orleans — allege Olave was driving 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limit of 22 miles per hour.

MORE TO FOLLOW