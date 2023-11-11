EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift introduces boyfriend Travis Kelce to her father Scott during luxury steak dinner in Buenos Aires where staff form guard of honor as couple walk past lovingly holding hands and diners cheer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a quiet private steak dinner with her father at the luxurious restaurant at the Four Season, hours after he flew to her.

The multiple Grammy award-winning star, 33, has met both of Kelce’s parents several times after cheering on the Kansas City club on the soccer field.

Kelce, 34, is now returning the favor after traveling more than 14 hours to see Swift perform in Buenos Aires during her sold-out Eras Tour.

But the pair were able to enjoy each other’s company over a meal at the restaurant, with Scott Swift, 71, after bad weather forced the star to cancel her second performance.

He was seen hugging his daughter after she came off stage on Thursday night, the first of three performances in Buenos Aires.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a steak dinner at Elena – a luxury restaurant within the Four Seasons Buenos Aires

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted next to the singer’s father, Scott Swift, 71, who flew to Argentina to support his daughter on her international Eras Tour

EXCLUSIVE photos from Dailymail.com show the pair leaving their quiet dinner

Dailymail.com obtained exclusive photos of the couple as they left the luxury restaurant Elena, where they had dined privately.

The star-struck Swifties rushed to take their own photos and videos of the duo as they made their way through the crowds of diners in Buenos Aires on Friday night.

Sources told DailyMail.com that the pair enjoyed a steak and were relaxed and happy to chat with the staff who served them for several hours.

At least six members of the kitchen staff formed a guard of honor around the couple as they left, while several guests cheered as the trio quickly exited through an emergency door.

The Midnights hitmaker wore black boots, a gray skirt with a black crew neck top and a black Prada handbag as she held Kelce’s hand.

Kelce also dressed casually for the occasion, wearing a patterned shirt, khaki shorts and white sneakers.

Her father seemed relaxed and kept his head down as he followed his daughter and her new friend hurried around the restaurant.

Top steaks at the five-star hotel cost upwards of $75 dollars, with a wide selection of wines and cocktails.

It’s believed this is the first time Swift has introduced her father to Kelce, despite meeting his family several times.

She was snapped hugging his mother Donna and chatting with his father Ed at several Kansas City games during her two-month break from tour.

The meeting comes after Kelce flew out of an event with teammate Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, with DailyMail.com exclusively revealing the star had landed on Friday morning.

Sources also confirmed that Swift has rented out the entire Mansion building, which houses seven luxury suites in the exclusive hotel alone.

The presidential suite alone costs $10,000 a night, with the star bringing a large entourage to support her, along with a team of waiters and other staff.

The pop star announced that her concert would be moved to Sunday, November 12, due to the extreme weather – despite some fans having already traveled to the stadium in anticipation of her performance.

Swift, 33, said in a statement on her Instagram Stories: “I love a rain show, but I will never put my fans or my fellow artists and crew in danger. ‘We have moved tonight’s show in Buenos Aires to Sunday because the weather is so chaotic that it would be unsafe to organize this concert. The good news is that I can stay longer in Argentina!!’

At least six members of the kitchen staff formed a guard of honor around the couple as they left, while several guests cheered as the trio quickly exited through an emergency door.

The dinner outing came after Swift canceled her performance in Buenos Aires due to bad weather

Sources also confirmed that Swift has rented out the entire Mansion building, which houses seven luxury suites in the exclusive hotel alone

The decision to move the show was made after Buenos Aires was hit by monsoon-like conditions, as well as thunder and lightning, and came shortly after Kelce flew in to see his love in action.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Friday that Swift’s NFL star boyfriend flew out of Kansas City at 11pm on Thursday – making an hour-long stop in Panama City to refuel – before flying to Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon.

He arrived at 2:00 PM local time, landing in a Gulfstream IV after taking off on a late night flight.

The Chief tight end appeared to have made the long-haul flight alone, as he was the only passenger he saw getting off the plane.

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com showed Kelce leaving the airport shortly after disembarking, wearing a beige cable knit sweater, a green baseball cap and khaki cargo pants, and a pair of Salehe Bembury Crocs, which retail for $85.

No go: Taylor Swift canceled her Friday show in Buenos Aires, Argentina due to bad weather. The Bad Blood hitmaker (seen performing on Thursday), 33, shared the news on Instagram Stories on Friday with a note written in white cursive

Night left: She explained that the weather was too “chaotic” to perform in and that she didn’t want to endanger her fans or crew. “I’m never going to put my fans in danger,” she noted

Travis Kelce was spotted leaving the airport on Friday afternoon after landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show

DailyMail.com spotted Kelce shortly after he arrived wearing a beige knit sweater, gray cargo pants and Salehe Bembury Crocs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis was expected to see Taylor perform for the first time since their relationship began five months ago – with the Bad Blood hitmaker expected to attend several of his games.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Friday that Swift’s NFL star boyfriend flew out of Kansas City at 11pm on Thursday – making an hour-long stop in Panama City to refuel – before flying to Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon.

He arrived at 2:00 PM local time, landing in a Gulfstream IV after taking off on a late night flight.

The Chief tight end appeared to have made the long-haul flight alone, as he was the only passenger he saw getting off the plane.

Exclusive photos from DailyMail.com showed Kelce leaving the airport shortly after disembarking, wearing a beige cable knit sweater, a green baseball cap and khaki cargo pants, and a pair of Salehe Bembury Crocs, which retail for $85.

The night before, Taylor stunned in a stunning pink sequin bodysuit and matching boots as he performed in front of more than 70,000 fans.

The Grammy winner added two surprise songs to her setlist: The Very First Night and Labyrinth, which features the telling lyric “oh no, I’m falling in love again,” amid her new romance with Travis Kelce.