Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Arabia Announces Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday

    By

    Nov 11, 2023

    NNA – Saudi Arabia announced that it has been decided to hold a Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday in response to the exceptional circumstances in Gaza.

    Saturdayrsquo;s joint summit will come – following consultations between the Kingdom and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) – instead of the ldquo;Arab Non-ordinary Summitrdquo; and ldquo;Extraordinary Islamic Summitrdquo;, which were scheduled on the same date.

    The leaders of member states have agreed on the need for unified efforts to come up with a collective Arab and Islamic position to address the dangerous and unprecedented developments witnessed in Gaza and the Palestinian territories and to contain their repercussions. — ASHARQ AL AWSAT

