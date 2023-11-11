Blinken chides ‘Israel’ for ‘far too many’ Palestinians killed in Gaza

NNA – Addressing a gathering in New Delhi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US acknowledges Israeli efforts to reduce civilian casualties but deems them insufficient, according to thenbsp;Associated Press.

He mentioned that the US has put forward additional suggestions to quot;Israelquot;, which include extending quot;humanitarian pausesquot; and increasing the flow of assistance into Gaza.

In an effort to tone down his criticism for quot;Israelquot;, Blinken said that the Israeli efforts to formalize pauses in its military operations and the creation of a second safe corridor for them to use to escape harm are appreciated, adding that they quot;will save lives and will enable more assistance to get to Palestinians in need,rdquo; but at the same time stressed that, ldquo;much more needs to be done to protect civilians and to make sure that humanitarian assistance reaches them.rdquo;

The US diplomat expressed concern, stating that quot;far too many Palestinians have lost their lives, and far too many have endured suffering in recent weeks.quot; He emphasized the necessity of taking every conceivable measure to prevent harm to Palestinians and to enhance the support they require.

In this context, President Joe Biden criticized quot;Israel#39;squot; hesitancy in implementing the pauses, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took quot;a bit longer than I anticipatedquot; to comply with his request for them.

Earlier on Thursday, under pressure from the United States,nbsp;quot;Israelquot; agreed to implement quot;tactical localized humanitarian pausesquot;nbsp;in its war on the Gaza Strip within northern Gaza neighborhoods for four hours each day, as disclosed by Israeli and US officials.

The decision marks a change in Israeli policy, as it had previously resisted the Biden administration#39;s efforts to implement pauses in the Israeli war on Gaza for humanitarian reasons, according to Axios. Initially, Israeli officials perceived these pauses as a potential route to a ceasefire, which the Israeli public was not inclined toward.

When John Kirby, the spokesperson for the US National Security Council, revealed the Israeli decision earlier on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu#39;s office released a statement downplaying the development, framing it as quot;something not novelquot;. According tonbsp;Axios,nbsp;this demonstrates the political sensitivities that Netanyahu is facing within his coalition and the Israeli public.nbsp;

#39;Blinken#39;s call for a humanitarian pause#39;

In the course of Secretary of State Antonynbsp;Blinken#39;s visit to occupied Palestinenbsp;last week, he urged Netanyahu and members of the Israeli war Cabinet to initiate humanitarian pauses in the conflict, facilitating the delivery of aid to Palestinians in northern Gaza.

Publicly, Netanyahu dismissed the request, insisting that a temporary ceasefire would only occurnbsp;upon the release of Israeli captives. However, behind the scenes, Israeli and US officials claim that Netanyahu was more receptive to the idea. According to a senior Israeli official, when Blinken broached the topic of a temporary pause, there was apprehension in quot;Israelquot; that the US was attempting to steer quot;Israelquot; toward a trajectory leading to a lasting ceasefire. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

