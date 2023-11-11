France’s Macron urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza

NNA – Israel must stop bombing Gaza and killing civilians, French President Emmanuel Macron told the BBC in an interview published late on Friday.

Macron said there was quot;no justificationquot; for the bombing and saying a ceasefire would benefit Israel.

He said that France quot;clearly condemnsquot; the quot;terroristquot; actions of Hamas, but that while recognising Israel#39;s right to protect itself, quot;we do urge them to stop this bombingquot; in Gaza.

When asked if he wanted other leaders – including in the United Sates and Britain – to join his calls for a ceasefire, Macron said: quot;I hope they will.quot;

Israel has faced growing calls for restraint in its month-long war with Hamas but says the Gaza-based militants, who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and took hostages, would exploit a truce to regroup.

In a statement responding to Macron#39;s comments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that world leaders should be condemning Hamas, and not Israel.

quot;These crimes that Hamas (is) committing today in Gaza will be committed tomorrow in Paris, New York and anywhere in the world,quot; Netanyahu said.

Macron#39;s interview to the BBC aired a day after a humanitarian conference on Gaza was held in Paris.

Macron said the quot;clear conclusionquot; of all governments and agencies present at that summit was quot;that there is no other solution than first a humanitarian pause, going to a ceasefire, which will allow [us] to protect… all civilians having nothing to do with terroristsquot;.

quot;De facto – today, civilians are bombed – de facto. These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed. So there is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop,quot; he said. — Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;