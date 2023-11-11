Lions beat Crows in classic final to reach AFLW prelim

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Brisbane Lions are the first team to qualify for the AFLW preliminary final after a hard-fought victory over the Adelaide Crows at Norwood Oval.

In the final match of the rivalry between the two teams, the Lions held on in the final seconds to win by two points, 6.3 (39) to 5.7 (37).

AFLW finals

First preliminary final

Brisbane Lions 6.3 (39) beat Adelaide Crows 5.7 (37)

First elimination final

Gold Coast Suns vs Sydney Swans

The match played out with fierce intensity from the start.

The Lions kicked off to Taylor Smith early in the first quarter, but the Crows hit back almost immediately with a score from Eloise Jones.

The only previous meeting this season came in round eight, when the Lions secured a three-point victory in Brisbane.

The visitors’ forward pressure was key in the early stages as they forced the Adelaide defense into errors.

One such error led to one of the goals of the season, as a kick was wasted and fell to Irish player Orla O’Dwyer, who gained possession deep in the left front pocket and scored a brilliant one-step kick-off to give his team a goal. margin of nine points.

That’s what remained the difference between the teams at quarter-time.

The trend continued in the second term with the Lions having more players around the ball and forcing the ball loose.

Brisbane struck first again, with a brilliant break down the left wing from Cathy Svarc, who released Courtney Hodder, who ran in and delivered a perfect kick to Dakota Davidson. Davidson raced back and kicked the goal to put Brisbane 15 points ahead.

But against the run of play, Adelaide broke free and Jones kicked the ball from just inside the 50 to bounce through a vacant goal slot for the Crows’ second.

The same player took advantage of a call for the ball to launch her third from close range six minutes from the end of the half.

Both teams appeared to have decided to play on until half-time, but a Niamh Kelly snap straight on the siren gave the Crows a three-point lead at the long break.

The dynamic reversed and Adelaide presented herself in a similar fashion for her third term. Within three minutes, Jones got her fourth goal as the Lions gave her too much space and she curled a brilliant effort around her body from 35m.

Eloise Jones (right) became the first player to kick four goals in an AFLW final – but it wasn’t enough for the Crows.(Getty Images: AFL Photos/Michael Willson)

Adelaide had a chance to take a big lead, but Caitlin Gould missed a set shot after a strong mark at 50-under.

The Lions were under fierce pressure but took advantage of a rare opportunity, with Davidson scoring a goal after a 50-yard penalty.

Jones returned to defense for the Crows and took some key interception marks. But in the dying seconds the Lions stormed back and O’Dwyer scored his second goal of the game to level the scores.

It was a tough final quarter with chances rare – the Crows led through a behind from Danielle Ponter, but the Lions struck in front after Sophie Conway scored and hit the ball 55m, bouncing over the back for Ally Anderson to come home. from near the goal line.

The match went down to the final seconds, as the Crows’ Yvonne Bonner held a key mark 40m out, then rolled and kicked long. The Lions defense managed to spoil the ball for a rushing behind, and time ran out for Adelaide.

The Lions now advance to a home preliminary final, while the Crows will host the winner of the elimination final between Gold Coast and Sydney in the semi-final next week.