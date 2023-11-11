Forget your glam squad? Sporty Spice Mel C dons a VERY casual look in a basic green mini dress and sneakers at Stakes Day races in Melbourne despite the formal dress code

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mel C is in Australia for a series of DJ gigs.

And on Saturday the Spice Girls member, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, headed out for a day at the races.

The 49-year-old was among the crowds on Stakes Day at Flemington, Melbourne, turning heads in a figure-hugging dress.

Mel’s pastel green number clung to her figure and showed off a glimpse of her neon orange bra.

While most dressed up for the racing event, Mel kept it casual and added a pair of white sneakers to her ensemble.

Mel C (pictured) is in Australia for a series of DJ gigs

On Saturday, the Spice Girls member, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, headed to the races for a day

The 49-year-old was among the crowd on Stakes Day at Flemington, Melbourne, turning heads in a figure-hugging dress

Known by the nickname Sporty Spice, the singer lived up to her name in the outfit, which she wore without accessories.

Mel completed her look with a warm toned makeup palette and nude lipstick as she wore her caramel locks.

She had done that before rocked Sydney with a DJ set at Seadeck on Friday.

The singer, who is kicking off her inaugural tour as a DJ, belted out thumping tunes as revelers enjoyed a sunset cruise at the seafaring venue around Sydney Harbour.

Mel’s pastel green number clung to her figure and showed off a glimpse of her neon orange bra

While most dressed up for the racing event, Mel kept it casual and added a pair of white sneakers to her ensemble

Known by the nickname Sporty Spice, the singer lived up to her name in the outfit, which she wore without accessories

Mel completed her look with a warm toned makeup palette and nude lipstick as she wore her caramel locks

It comes as the former Spice Girl from last month joined the dating app for speed Rayaa year after her divorce from producer ex-boyfriend Joe Marshall.

The couple previously dated Joe for seven years before calling it quits last winter.

Mel’s Raya account features a series of beautiful photos from her Instagram and features her interests as travel, food and cycling.

She uses Stevie Wonder’s catchy 1977 hit Sir Duke as the soundtrack for her profile.

She had previously rocked Sydney on Friday with a DJ set at Seadeck

The singer, who is kicking off her inaugural tour as a DJ, belted out thumping tunes as revelers enjoyed a sunset cruise at the seafaring venue around Sydney Harbour.

It comes as the former Spice Girl joined Celerity dating app Raya last month, a year after her split from producer ex-boyfriend Joe Marshall

A source told The Sun: ‘Mel is in a really good place. She loves performing and meeting fans.

“Meeting someone would just be a bonus.”

She was also spotted enjoying a series of low-key dates with London gallery owner Cassius Colman in February.

It is believed the couple first met when Cassius, co-owner of trendy east London gallery Nelly Duff, was working on Mel’s 1998 video When You’re Gone With Bryan Adams.

A source told the publication: ‘Mel and Cassius enjoy each other’s company and get along really well.

The couple previously dated Joe for seven years before calling it quits last winter

Mel’s Raya account features a series of beautiful photos from her Instagram and features her interests as travel, food and cycling

‘They don’t rush into anything and they enjoyed a few dates in London. Everything is going well and she seems very happy.’

Mel, who performed at Camp Bestival in Shropshire last week, started dating Joe in 2015 – with the pair even living together in North London.

Following the split, it was claimed that the star is ‘not afraid of being single’ as busy schedules got in the way of her romance.

According to The Sun, a source explained that her free time is limited, with Mel hoping to spend what free time she has with daughter Scarlet, who she shares with her property developer ex Thomas Starr.

The source said: ‘Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJing and other plans.

‘What little free time she has, she spends on her daughter Scarlett, and that doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.’