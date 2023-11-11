Islamic Resistance: Our mujahideen targeted the Ramim base, causing confirmed casualties

NNA – Hezbullah issued a statement announcing they have targeted with rockets Rameem military base in the occupied Lebanese village Hunin at 9.45 am.

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 09:45 on Saturday, 11-11-2023, the Ramim base (in the occupied Lebanese village of Hounin) with rocket weapons, achieving confirmed hits,quot; the statement read.

