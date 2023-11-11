Saudi Crown Prince, Emir of Qatar Discuss Ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani bilateral ties and the situation in the Gaza Strip, addressing efforts to ensure regional security and stability.

The Crown Prince received Sheikh Tamim at al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh where they reviewed the solid fraternal relations between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed ways to support and strengthen ties in various fields to achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The two leaders discussed current developments, especially in the Gaza Strip, and efforts to stop the aggression and protect civilians. They also addressed the urgent entry of aid and ways to support regional security and stability.

The talks were attended from the Saudi side by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, and Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser Musaed al-Aiban.

Several Qatari officials were also present at the meeting, including Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and several senior officials. — ASAHRQ AL AWSAT

