Big Brother fans believe they heard AJ Odudu’s shocked one-word reaction to Trish’s eviction due to mic blunder

Big Brother viewers are convinced they spotted AJ Odudu’s real reaction to Trish’s eviction during Friday night’s live episode.

Following Trish’s exit, which left many viewers reeling after she was tipped as one of the favorites to win the show, fans speculated about AJ’s one-word response.

Many believe they caught AJ saying “what?” after it was revealed that Trish would be the second evicted person of the night, after Chanelle was booted from the house.

They suggested the Big Brother presenter was as shocked as viewers that Trish left the house just a week before the live final.

After it was announced that Trish would be leaving, AJ’s reaction was noticed due to the proximity of her microphone.

One account wrote: ‘AJ Odudu says ‘what?!’ accidentally took her microphone into the house after Trish was evicted. I…she really is one of us #BBUK.”

While another said: ‘Anyone else hear AJ and will he say ‘what’ into the mic when they announce Trish? Even they were confused.”

Another commented: ‘The fact they didn’t even remove AJ’s ‘what’!? The official video says a lot to me…’#BBUK

Another person also noticed, writing, “Even AJ said “what!?”.

One person wrote: ‘AJ’s WHAT on the mic says it all.’

Another said: ‘The fact that even AJ couldn’t resist saying ‘what?’ when the results were announced. Something is wrong here and the show is ruined for me.”

Trish’s eviction has sparked claims of a fix row after she was evicted along with Chanelle following a double vote.

Chanelle was the first housemate to be evicted after receiving the most votes to be evicted by the public.

The 29-year-old admitted she felt ‘excited’ to be out of the house after being greeted with boos during her eviction.

In one of the most shocking moments of the series so far, fan favorite Trish was also evicted despite the crown outside the house chanting ‘Trish to win’.

Speaking on spin-off show Late & Live, she said: ‘I was ready to leave. Honestly, the boredom, the drama, how it’s all magnified. I can’t imagine what’s going on with that booing.’

The other housemates looked shocked for a moment when her name was called, but she was greeted with cheers from the crowd.

Outraged viewers took to X/Twitter to express their shock at Trish’s eviction, after she had already survived the last two evictions.

One viewer said: ‘I hope Trish will tweet when she gets her phone back. This was a solution.’

Another wrote: ‘WHAT A FIX?!? TRISH WAS THE BEST???????? FUMIN’, while a third added: ‘Absolute travesty, pure solution. It has to be like this. She was a clear winner.”

A fourth wrote: ‘Wait a minute. Trish gets the loudest cheers and is favorite to win, but is then evicted. We need var about this, because they are not correct.’

A fifth added: ‘HOW IS Boring TOM STILL GOING TO GET QUEEN TRISH? No. Sick.’

Trish admitted she was surprised she walked out the door, but did think her previous nominations could have played a role.

Speaking on Late & Live she said: ‘I’m still a bit shocked. At the same time, part of me thought: this is my third nomination.’

Trish also talked about some disagreements she had at home, especially with Chanelle, Jenkin, Tom and Olivia’s group.

She said: ‘I felt there was a lot of micro-aggressions and judgement. It was pretty constant. Before Chanelle, it was someone else.

When asked if she ever expected an apology from Chanelle after the disagreements they had, Trish said, “I started to understand that with Chanelle, Tom and Jenkin, they had lost so many people.

‘When I spoke to Olivia she was so genuine, there was a lot of reflection. With Chanelle it was like mmm, no. I don’t really feel the sincerity.’

It comes after the announcement that Celebrity Big Brother will return to TV screens in 2024 following the success of the civilian series.

The celebrities leave the luxury behind and take part in weekly nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move.

Like its sister show, Celebrity Big Brother is followed every night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, giving viewers an extra hour of exclusive content.

Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the first live interview of the famous exiles, alongside a range of unmissable exclusive features including CCTV access, special guest commentary and debate.

The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream also returns to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, allowing fans to watch live footage into the early hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Speaking about the show’s return, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2 and ITVBe, said: ‘The reception from our viewers to the return of Big Brother has been fantastic.

‘We’re therefore delighted to announce that we will be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

‘Casting is underway to find a new crop of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.’