Kim Kardashian looks like a real-life princess in a pink Balenciaga gown during a glamorous fitting in Paris

Kim Kardashian embodied a true princess wearing a statement dress in new behind-the-scenes photos shared to her main Instagram page on Friday.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder – who wore the Balenciaga dress to the glitzy LACMA Gala last weekend – uploaded the photos taken during a fitting in Paris ahead of the event.

The TV personality simply wrote the caption for her 364 million fans and followers: “Paris Fittings.”

In the first image, the beauty stopped in the doorway of a spacious, ornate room with her back to the camera to show off the beautiful train traveling down behind her.

She looked over her left shoulder for the dramatic pose and gently placed her left hand on the doorframe.

Her dark locks were combed back and styled into a chic bun, ensuring no loose strands fell on her face.

In another photo shared to the Instagram carousel, Kim gave a close-up of the vibrant, strapless dress clinging to her toned frame.

The final photo was dimly lit and showed the reality star once again turning her face to the camera as the fabric flowed down and gathered behind her.

She wore the Balenciaga ensemble when she appeared at the star-studded LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month on November 4.

For a bit of color contrast to the look, the media personality added a pair of opera-length black gloves and also wore a sparkling diamond necklace to accessorize the dress.

The luxury Spanish fashion house was notably involved in a pedophilia scandal a year earlier after launching a campaign that used children with bondage and child abuse papers as props.

Receiving an immediate backlash, the campaign and brand soon apologized and claimed they would “take legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring campaign photoshoot of 23′.

At the time, the SKIMS founder also released a statement condemning the campaign, but refused to cut ties with Balenciaga.

The businesswoman wrote that she had spoken to “their team to understand for themselves how this could have happened,” adding, “As a mother of four, I am shocked by those disturbing images.”

She also talked about her future with the company, with which she has worked numerous times in the past.

“I am currently reevaluating my relationship with the brand based on their willingness to accept responsibility for something that should never have happened – and the actions I expect to see them take to protect children.”

Kim has had a busy schedule and also attended the Swarovski x SKIMS launch in New York earlier this week on Tuesday.

The collection was released the same day and features a variety of dazzling and decked-out items such as bodysuits, catsuits, dresses, underwear and body chains.

At the event, she turned heads in a bejeweled, sheer crystal top and a matching miniskirt placed over light gray pants.

During an interview with Harper’s BazaarKim opened up about the collaboration and her love for the brand and its beautiful crystals.

“I’ve always had the figurines and would put the crystals on my laptops and cell phones,” she told the outlet. ‘I love the sparkle and glamor of Swarovski’s crystals.’

Regarding the pieces in the line, the media star said she hoped the items would bring “joy and glamour” to consumers.

‘The collection is intended to be versatile and there are pieces for every preference or occasion. The collaboration can be arranged in several ways for every body, and that is what Skims stands for.’

Just a day earlier, Kim put on another head-turning show in a halter-style, black dress that showed off her curves while attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in the Big Apple.

Other celebrities were also present during the evening, such as Anne Hathaway and Serena Williams.