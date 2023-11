NNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday to attend the Islamic-Arab summit on Gaza, according to official media reports.nbsp;nbsp;

This marks his first visit to Saudi Arabia since the two countries reached a reconciliation agreement in March, ending a seven-year rift.nbsp;

Footage broadcast by the official quot;Al Ekhbariyaquot; channel showed Raisi greeting Saudi officials upon disembarking from the plane, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh. — AFP

