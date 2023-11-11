Dianne Buswell says boyfriend Joe Sugg is ‘supportive’ of her close friendship with Strictly partner Bobby Brazier

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dianne Buswell has said her boyfriend Joe Sugg ‘supports’ her close friendship with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Bobby Brazier.

The professional dancer, 34, met her partner, 32, when he starred in the 16th series of the BBC competition in 2018.

This year she is teaming up with EastEnders actor Bobby, 20, with Dianne adding that Joe understands the intensity of her work as he was once a contestant.

Speak with The mirror on Saturday she explained: ‘I hardly see him much. But he understands. He was one of the participants, so he understands how much time and energy it takes and how much the show means to me.

“He’s always supportive. Whatever I do with dancing, he knows it is my job and my passion, and he has always been very supportive of me and Bobby.”

Couple: Dianne Buswell, 34, has said her boyfriend Joe Sugg, 32, ‘supports’ her close friendship with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Bobby Brazier (Dianne and Joe pictured)

Understanding: This year she’s teaming up with EastEnders actor Bobby, 20, with Dianne adding that Joe understands the intensity of her work, having once been a contestant himself

In the interview, Dianne explained that Bobby had met Joe a few times and added that they will remain “friends for life.”

She praised the actor for his positive attitude and continued: “I love that he puts so much passion and energy into every performance and that’s what I fell in love with while dancing, where the whole story tells a story, and Bobby does that .’

Earlier this week, Dianne and Bobby discussed their intense performance on Saturday night’s show, which ended in a passionate almost-kiss.

The professional dancer and the EastEnders star appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning to reflect on their routine.

However, Bobby made a blunder and got stuck in traffic along the way, forcing him to participate via video link from his car and leaving Dianne alone in the studio.

He apologized to the hosts and said: ‘I don’t know what to say, I’m sorry guys, forgive me.’

But he then put the blame on Dianne, accusing: ‘You didn’t call me this morning, she normally calls me!’

On screen: The professional dancer met her partner Joe when he starred in the 16th series of the BBC competition in 2018

Friendship: In the interview, Dianne explained that Bobby had met Joe a few times and added that they will remain ‘friends for life’ (pictured two weeks ago)

Dianne defended herself and said, “Yes, but this morning I was too busy getting ready.”

The pair then discussed the public reaction to their steamy routine over the weekend after setting tongues wagging with their almost-kiss.

The couple danced the Argentine Tango to Sail by AWLONATION and finished in the middle of the rankings with 30 points out of 40.

At the end of the dance, Dianne slid to her knees into Bobby’s arms as they hugged, their foreheads pressed together.

Discussing the passionate moment, Dianne explained: ‘What I love about dancing is being able to tell a story. It’s like acting, isn’t it.

“We obviously did the dance the right way, if people say that (romantic rumors) then we did a good job with it.”

Bobby added that the routine had been his favorite dance to date, saying: “I loved the story, the intensity and the emotion of it. Listen, I’m ready to turn it all the way up! I enjoy it.’

It comes after Bobby hit back at a fan who complained he felt ‘uncomfortable’ watching the dance.

Commenting on Instagram, the viewer said the routine crossed the line, writing: “I love Dianne, she’s a great dancer and teacher and just like Bobby, but it felt awkward for me to watch and the ending kiss was way too intense. The dance was flawless, but I didn’t like how intimate it looked.”

But Bobby responded to the comments and fired back, simply writing, “Job done.”

Dianne has reportedly been ‘hit hard’ by the investigation into her five-year relationship with Joe Sugg due to her close relationship with Bobby.

Passionate: Earlier this week, Dianne and Bobby discussed their intense performance on Saturday night’s show, which ended in a passionate almost-kiss

The professional dancer is said to be angry about ‘cruel comments’ after Bobby declared his love for her.

Insiders close to Dianne say she is ‘still very much together’ with Joe, 32, but is feeling down after being bombarded with taunts from the YouTuber’s overzealous supporters.

“The cruel comments she has read about her relationship with Bobby – who has been hugely supportive – have hit her hard,” a source told The Mirror.

‘She and Joe are still very much together and he has also been very supportive and made it publicly clear that he supports her.’