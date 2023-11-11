Kit Harington as you’ve never seen him before: Game Of Thrones star rocks a clean-shaven look and spectacles on set of upcoming film Eternal Return

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Kit Harington looked almost unrecognizable after he was spotted filming for the upcoming movie Eternal Return last week.
The Game Of Thrones star, 36, swapped his shaggy beard for a youthful, clean-shaven look ahead of the film – which he has only done occasionally.
The last time he appeared without his bushy beard was on Saturday Night Live in 2019.
In the latest photos of the actor on set, Kit turned into an explorer, who was on a mission to find imaginary places.
Kit, who plays the character Virgil, wore a khaki velvet jacket with a vintage floral scarf, paired with a striped blue and white shirt.
In addition to his unshaven appearance, the actor wore old-fashioned round reading glasses to aid his map reading.
The actor stars in the upcoming film with actress Naomi Scott, who plays Cass, and Simon Callow.
The film, which is currently in pre-production and will be directed by Yaniv Raz, does not yet have a release date.
Eternal Return follows the story of a young woman, Cass, who has resigned herself to a life of emotional invulnerability, but is completely transformed when she meets Virgil, who creates maps of imaginary places.
Together with his partner Malcolm, the pair will attempt to travel back in time to rekindle Cass’s love.
The latest photos of Kit and Naomi on set showed the pair wandering the streets.
The Anatomy Of A Scandal star, 30, donned a navy blue overcoat and similarly kept her short brunette bob the same, unlike Kit who had to shave his iconic look.
And Simon, 74, wore an animated blue top hat, with a faux fur coat, a three-piece suit and a walking stick.
Hurry: Kit was seen rushing to the car during filming
Couple: Kit, who married wife Rose Leslie, 36, in 2018, recently welcomed their second child in July – and already share a two-year-old son (pictured in 2017)
It comes after Kit and Naomi were pictured in the film sharing a passionate kiss on set.
Naomi, who is married to footballer Jordan Spence, got into character as she rested her arm on Kit’s shoulder as she kissed the actor.
In the exclusive shots obtained by MailOnline, the pair set the scene with passion and intense emotion.
As the night grew dark, Kit and Naomi continued filming scenes and were seen walking arm and arm through the streets.
Kit, who married his wife Rose Leslie, 36, in 2018, recently welcomed their second child in July – and already share a two-year-old son.
