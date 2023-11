NNA – Hezbullah issued a statement announcing they attacked Hadb Al-Bustan military site with rocket fire at 10.55 am, confirmingnbsp;direct impacts.

The resistance also announced in another statement that, it targetednbsp;on Saturday, 11-11-2023, at 11.30 Al-Jardah site with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.

