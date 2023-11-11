Pro-Palestine march: Police braced as thousands descend on London for Armistice Day protests

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are heading towards central London on Saturday amid warnings from police that they are prepared to use force to prevent any attempt to disrupt Armistice Day.

Scotland Yard will deploy almost 2,000 officers across central London in a major police operation to prevent clashes between protesters and far-right activists.

There has been concern about the risk of counter-protests, particularly around the Cenotaph. The pro-Palestine demonstration, which calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, has been expelled from the monument.

The officer in charge of policing London during Saturday’s protest said the force was focused on keeping people safe while respecting their right to protest.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “Our job is to ensure that we police without fear or favour, that we balance the rights of everyone, whether they are protesters, counter-protesters or people living in or coming to London.

“And our job this weekend is to make sure people are safe, and that’s what I’m focused on.”