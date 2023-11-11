Big Brother viewers praise ‘queen’ AJ Odudu for grilling Chanelle after her eviction during ‘toughest’ exit interview of the series: ‘She is giving me Emma Willis!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Big Brother viewers had words of praise for AJ Odudu following her exit interview with Chanelle after she was dumped from the house.

Fans praised AJ for grilling the former housemate about her antics in the house, as they claimed the presenter reminded them of former presenter Emma Willis.

AJ, who conducted the interview with her co-host Will Best, asked Chanelle who she was talking about when she said she would ‘forgive but not forget’ – comments that landed in hot water with Big Brother.

Chanelle, who was previously granted immunity from eviction, later had it revoked after appearing to reveal who she had nominated along with other housemates.

Big Brother housemates are strictly prohibited from discussing who they have nominated and if they do, they will be punished.

Exit: Big Brother viewers had words of praise for AJ Odudu following her exit interview with Chanelle after she was dumped from the house

After she was voted out of the house during a double elimination on Friday night, AJ questioned her about the ordeal.

In response to the interview, fans of the show took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to praise AJ for the “toughest interview of the series.”

Comparing her to Emma, ​​who gave a heated interview with Celebrity Big Brother contestant Roxanne Pallett, one person said: ‘AJ V Chanelle is giving me some Emma Willis vibes.’

Another said: ‘I’m glad AJ and Will are more considerate of Chanelle than in previous evictions. Chanelle isn’t helping herself, lack of responsibility is CRAZY, she’s so oblivious to how stupid she sounds #BBUK’

Another said: ‘AJ is really trying to take accountability.’

Another person said, “AJ and Will’s energy shift from interviewing Chanelle to interviewing Trish.”

One said: ‘I live for AJ and Will and hold Chanelle accountable and we all just see her as an even bigger hole.’

Another person said: ‘AJ made Chanelle trip over every word that came out of her mouth.’

One said: ‘AJ and Will really killed it tonight, they really went in like Davina/Emma would have done. So proud of them both!!’

One said: ‘AJ is an absolute QUEEN for holding Chanelle accountable and putting Trish’s name in her mouth. WE ALL KNEW IT.’

The show also saw fan favorite Trish pack her bags and the show has become embroiled in a major feud.

Chanelle was the first housemate to be evicted after receiving the most votes to be evicted by the public.

The 29-year-old admitted she felt ‘excited’ to be out of the house after being greeted with boos during her eviction.

Speaking on spin-off show Late & Live, she said: ‘I was ready to leave. Honestly, the boredom, the drama, how it’s all magnified. I can’t imagine what’s going on with that booing.’

In one of the most shocking moments of the series so far, fan favorite Trish was also evicted despite the crown outside the house chanting ‘Trish to win’.

The other housemates looked shocked for a moment when her name was called, but she was greeted with cheers from the crowd.

Outraged viewers took to X/Twitter to express their shock at Trish’s eviction, after she had already survived the last two evictions.

One viewer said: ‘I hope Trish will tweet when she gets her phone back. This was a solution.’

Surprise: Big Brother has become embroiled in a row after fan favorite Trish was evicted on Friday in a shocking double eviction

Sent home: It was the end of the road for Trish and Chanelle as they were both evicted in a shocking double elimination on Friday’s Big Brother

Stunned: In one of the most shocking moments of the series so far, fan favorite Trish was also evicted despite the Crown outside the house chanting ‘Trish to win’

Another wrote: ‘WHAT A FIX?!? TRISH WAS THE BEST???????? FUMIN’, while a third added: ‘Absolute travesty, pure solution. It has to be like this. She was a clear winner.”

A fourth wrote: ‘Wait a minute. Trish gets the loudest cheers and is favorite to win, but is then evicted. We need var about this, because they are not correct.’

A fifth added: ‘HOW IS Boring TOM STILL GOING TO GET QUEEN TRISH? No. Sick.’

Trish admitted she was surprised she walked out the door, but did think her previous nominations could have played a role.

‘Solved’: Outraged viewers took to X/Twitter to express their shock at Trish’s eviction after she had already survived the last two evictions

Speaking on Late & Live she said: ‘I’m still a bit shocked. At the same time, part of me thought: this is my third nomination.’

Trish also talked about some disagreements she had at home, especially with Chanelle, Jenkin, Tom and Olivia’s group.

She said: ‘I felt there was a lot of micro-aggressions and judgement. It was pretty constant. Before Chanelle, it was someone else.

When asked if she ever expected an apology from Chanelle after the disagreements they had, Trish said, “I started to understand that with Chanelle, Tom and Jenkin, they had lost so many people.

‘When I spoke to Olivia she was so genuine, there was a lot of reflection. With Chanelle it was like mmm, no. I don’t really feel the sincerity.’

Incredibly, the other housemates looked shocked for a moment when Trish’s name was called, but she was greeted with cheers from the audience

It comes after the announcement that Celebrity Big Brother will return to TV screens in 2024 following the success of the civilian series.

The celebrities leave the luxury behind and take part in weekly nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move.

Like its sister show, Celebrity Big Brother is followed every night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, giving viewers an extra hour of exclusive content.

Late & Live will once again be the only place to watch the first live interview of the famous exiles, alongside a range of unmissable exclusive features including CCTV access, special guest commentary and debate.

The Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream also returns to screens, airing seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player, allowing fans to watch live footage into the early hours after Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live.

Speaking about the show’s return, Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2 and ITVBe, said: ‘The reception from our viewers to the return of Big Brother has been fantastic.

‘We’re therefore delighted to announce that we will be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

‘Casting is underway to find a new crop of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.’