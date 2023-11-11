Kim Kardashian takes a brutal swipe at ex husband Kanye West as she reveals list of traits for ‘future Mr. Perfect’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian took a brutal swipe at her ex-husband Kanye West as she revealed a list of traits for her ‘future Mr. Perfect’.

The reality TV star, 42, who shares four children with the rapper, 46, finalized her divorce from him in November 2022 after a bitter two-year battle.

Kanye is now legally married to 28-year-old Bianca Censori. They married in December under a confidential marriage license, just a month after the divorce.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim was flying to Las Vegas on her private plane for her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton’s wedding to actor Lukas Gage, when Chris asked if she “had another wedding in her.”

The TV personality took a dig at her ex and revealed that her next man shouldn’t “air their dirty laundry” after Kanye publicly attacked the Kardashian family several times following their divorce.

Last year, he accused the family of “basically kidnapping” his daughter Chicago on his Instagram, while Kim’s sister Khloe begged him to “stop tearing Kimberly down and using our family if you want to deviate.”

She insisted that he “leave her and the family out of it so that the children can be raised peacefully.”

Addressing her needs for future relationships Kim admitted she “didn’t know” if she could get married again.

“I think I’m going back and forth. I think so,” Kim said, while Chris added, “I will say that as long as I’ve known you, I feel like this is the best you’ve ever been.”

He continued, “You look great, you’ve got everything under control, you’ve got the kids in trouble, the business in trouble, I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place.”

“So maybe it’s good to invite energy,” she replied.

After previously saying she hoped to stay single for two years, she gave an update: “It’s probably been a year, so we still have a year to go. I think that would be very good for me. I’m not looking. They seem to find me, but I’m not looking.’

‘TThe main thing that is so important in a relationship is to be a teammate, a team player, and when you find your person, hold on tight and work through things. You want to experience something with someone. You want to know you can do it.”

Manifesto List: During the episode, Kim began reading off some of the list items, including “a person who doesn’t air dirty laundry.”

Growing: She confessedly added: ‘I think the list is constantly evolving and growing and I won’t ‘stop until it meets every one of them’

Lukas insists, “Give us more,” as Kim picks up her phone to find her, “manifesto list.”

“So it has good qualities, so I can act like an asshole,” Kim said as she pulled up the list on her phone.

Kim explained, “I think the list is constantly evolving and growing, and I won’t stop until it meets every one of those.”

Kim began reading some of the list items, including: “someone who calms me down and drives me wild,” “not airing our dirty laundry,” “someone who accepts you and pushes you to your highest potential.”

A producer added that she might find a man who “barely fits the manifesto list, but they are perfect.”

“It’s like Charlotte from Sex and the City with the little bald man,” they said off camera.

‘I won’t be. I love her, so…someone who cares, you know, maybe it’s for me and Chris Appleton,” Kim replied with a laugh.