WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
The pair took fans through their warm-up ahead of kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson and Wolves’ Max Kilman have become the first players in the Premier League to wear body cameras as they go through their pre-match warm-up at Molineux.
IFAB laws do not allow the technology to be used in competitive matches, but TNT Sports – which has struck a deal with the Premier League to greenlight the technology – hopes Saturday’s trial during the warm-up offering viewers a unique perspective, with footage uploaded from the player’s bodycam immediately before broadcast.
“It just gives a new generation of fans insight into how warm-ups work,” expert Joleon Lescott told TNT.
More to follow.
Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson and Max Kilman of Wolves become the first Premier League players to don body cameras during their warm-ups as TNT trial groundbreaking technology