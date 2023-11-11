Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson and Max Kilman of Wolves become the first Premier League players to don body cameras during their warm-ups as TNT trial groundbreaking technology

    By

    The pair took fans through their warm-up ahead of kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday

    By Tamara Prenn for Mailonline

    Published: 07:02 EST, November 11, 2023 | Updated: 07:02 EST, November 11, 2023

    Tottenham’s Brennan Johnson and Wolves’ Max Kilman have become the first players in the Premier League to wear body cameras as they go through their pre-match warm-up at Molineux.

    IFAB laws do not allow the technology to be used in competitive matches, but TNT Sports – which has struck a deal with the Premier League to greenlight the technology – hopes Saturday’s trial during the warm-up offering viewers a unique perspective, with footage uploaded from the player’s bodycam immediately before broadcast.

    “It just gives a new generation of fans insight into how warm-ups work,” expert Joleon Lescott told TNT.

