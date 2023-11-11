Al-Murtada from Paris: Information Ministers in Arab countries must expose hypocrisy of the West, which deliberately suppresses freedom of expression in service of Israel its supporters

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, wrote todaynbsp;on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Many Arab youth and media professionals are trying to express through social media their positions on the crimes of Israel and its supporters and to show the brutality and barbarism that Lebanon and Gaza are being subjected to, onlynbsp;to find their accounts immediately deleted, especially on Facebook and Instagram.quot;

He added: ldquo;We look forward to His Excellency the Lebanese Minister of Information and the Information Ministers of the Arab world summoning the relevant ambassadors and condemning these practices before them, as well as writing to the international authorities concerned to protect freedom of expression, at least to expose the hypocrisy and lies of the West.rdquo;

