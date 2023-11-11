Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Murtada from Paris: Information Ministers in Arab countries must expose hypocrisy of the West, which deliberately suppresses freedom of expression in service of Israel its supporters

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Muhammad Wissam Al-Murtada, wrote todaynbsp;on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Many Arab youth and media professionals are trying to express through social media their positions on the crimes of Israel and its supporters and to show the brutality and barbarism that Lebanon and Gaza are being subjected to, onlynbsp;to find their accounts immediately deleted, especially on Facebook and Instagram.quot;

    He added: ldquo;We look forward to His Excellency the Lebanese Minister of Information and the Information Ministers of the Arab world summoning the relevant ambassadors and condemning these practices before them, as well as writing to the international authorities concerned to protect freedom of expression, at least to expose the hypocrisy and lies of the West.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly carries his son Jack, 16 months, as he heads out for a curry after landing in Australia ahead of show launch

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Meet the man fueling Cowboys star Dak Prescott! Chef Hoppie calls Deion Sanders a ‘mentor,’ has cooked for Ezekiel Elliott and is paving his own lane as an NFL chef with his recipes

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How US banks can wiggle out of the $650 billion balance-sheet bomb hanging over them

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly carries his son Jack, 16 months, as he heads out for a curry after landing in Australia ahead of show launch

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Meet the man fueling Cowboys star Dak Prescott! Chef Hoppie calls Deion Sanders a ‘mentor,’ has cooked for Ezekiel Elliott and is paving his own lane as an NFL chef with his recipes

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How US banks can wiggle out of the $650 billion balance-sheet bomb hanging over them

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    ‘The hard part is over’: Here’s what Goldman Sachs sees in the year ahead as markets and the economy return to pre-2008 conditions

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy