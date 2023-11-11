Abdollahian: The Riyadh summit will send strong messages to warm advocates in the region

NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called more than twenty days ago for holding an Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit and that Saudi Arabia expressed its welcoming, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Abdollahian added, before heading to Saudi Arabia to attend an ldquo;emergency Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territoriesrdquo;: ldquo;Given the importance of the development of events in Gaza, the summit of the heads of Islamic and Arab countries means a joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League will be in Riyadh. The Iranian president will present during this summitnbsp;important proposals for a ceasefire, stopping genocide, continuing sending aid, lifting the siege, and stopping forced displacement from Gaza.rdquo;

He pointed out that quot;there will be more important proposals, as this summit is supposed to send strong messages to war advocates in the region to stop war crimes in Palestine,quot; as he put it.

Before leaving for Riyadh, Raisi said: ldquo;This visit takes place at the invitation of the President of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose current session is chaired by the Saudi King…We requested to hold this meetingnbsp;about a month ago, but for various reasons it was delayed, and it will be held today in Riyadh with the participation of leaders of Islamic countries.rdquo;nbsp;

