Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abdollahian: The Riyadh summit will send strong messages to warm advocates in the region

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called more than twenty days ago for holding an Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit and that Saudi Arabia expressed its welcoming, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    Abdollahian added, before heading to Saudi Arabia to attend an ldquo;emergency Arab-Islamic summit to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territoriesrdquo;: ldquo;Given the importance of the development of events in Gaza, the summit of the heads of Islamic and Arab countries means a joint meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League will be in Riyadh. The Iranian president will present during this summitnbsp;important proposals for a ceasefire, stopping genocide, continuing sending aid, lifting the siege, and stopping forced displacement from Gaza.rdquo;

    He pointed out that quot;there will be more important proposals, as this summit is supposed to send strong messages to war advocates in the region to stop war crimes in Palestine,quot; as he put it.

    Before leaving for Riyadh, Raisi said: ldquo;This visit takes place at the invitation of the President of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, whose current session is chaired by the Saudi King…We requested to hold this meetingnbsp;about a month ago, but for various reasons it was delayed, and it will be held today in Riyadh with the participation of leaders of Islamic countries.rdquo;nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly carries his son Jack, 16 months, as he heads out for a curry after landing in Australia ahead of show launch

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Meet the man fueling Cowboys star Dak Prescott! Chef Hoppie calls Deion Sanders a ‘mentor,’ has cooked for Ezekiel Elliott and is paving his own lane as an NFL chef with his recipes

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How US banks can wiggle out of the $650 billion balance-sheet bomb hanging over them

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly carries his son Jack, 16 months, as he heads out for a curry after landing in Australia ahead of show launch

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Meet the man fueling Cowboys star Dak Prescott! Chef Hoppie calls Deion Sanders a ‘mentor,’ has cooked for Ezekiel Elliott and is paving his own lane as an NFL chef with his recipes

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    How US banks can wiggle out of the $650 billion balance-sheet bomb hanging over them

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    ‘The hard part is over’: Here’s what Goldman Sachs sees in the year ahead as markets and the economy return to pre-2008 conditions

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy