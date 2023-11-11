Turkey closes the Dardanelles Strait due to bad weather

NNA – The Turkish Coast Guard General Department announced the closure of the Dardanelles Strait to the passage of ships in both directions due to bad weather conditions, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Turkish Coast Guard statement said: ldquo;Due to bad weather conditions, the Dardanelles Strait was closed starting at 12:15 today, Saturday, local time, to the passage of ships in both directions.rdquo;

Heavy rains fell today, accompanied by strong winds, in the Strait region and western Turkey.

Meteorologists warned that rain would move to Istanbul after 15:00 today, which could lead to floods in a number of city neighborhoods.

