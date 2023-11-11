I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly carries his son Jack, 16 months, as he heads out for a curry after landing in Australia ahead of show launch

<!–

When this year’s I’m A Celeb contestants arrive in Oz in the coming days, they’ll be eating everything from pig testicles to deer kidneys.

But presenter Declan Donnelly opted for something tastier after landing to host the show: a posh curry.

He was seen arriving at the Spice Den in Kingscliff, New South Wales, with his son Jack.

The star, who will present I’m A Celeb with his on-screen partner Ant McPartlin, wore a trendy black and white striped shirt as he arrived at the restaurant known in the area for its crispy duck dish.

Dec carried his 16-month-old son to the eatery, which is described on the website as having ‘smart Asian decor and a stylish bar, dim lighting, closely arranged tables and floating net curtains setting the tone.

It adds: ‘But it’s the food that’s really exciting, a highlight being the crispy duck in a mandarin-tamarind sauce – sticky sweet and perfectly cooked.’

Dec stays in the country with his wife Ali Astall, their five-year-old daughter Isla and Jack.

While the contestants sleep outside in cramped sleeping quarters and a plank with a hole in it for a toilet, Dec has rented a £1,000-a-night luxury beach apartment with private pool for his stay in Australia. MailOnline can reveal.

The four-bedroom property offers idyllic views and even an outdoor spa. In-room massages are also available, while residents can look out over the ‘glittering surf’ and ‘soft white sand beach’ close to the Gold Coast.

There is also a rooftop pool for Dec and his family to use.

Ant has not yet been seen in Australia, but is believed to have landed last Thursday.

The pair have presented the ITV show since it debuted in 2002, but in 2018 Ant was replaced by Holly Willoughby after filming a series to tackle his alcohol addiction.

This year’s celebrities will fly into Brisbane Airport from Sunday as the show airs next Sunday, November 19.

Nigel Farage will be among the first after signing a deal worth an astonishing £1.5 million – the highest amount ever paid to a contestant on the show.

He will be joined by celebrities including Jamie-Lynn Spears – sister of American singer Britney Spears, ex-Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson, jockey Frankie Dettori, Marvin Humes and former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold.

During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the show’s location was moved to Wales and it was revealed that the TV duo were staying with their families in a £1,000-a-week four-bedroom cottage equipped with a trout farm.