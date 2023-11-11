Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Crown Prince: We reject the brutal war in Gaza

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed his country#39;s categorical rejection of the quot;brutal war in Gaza,quot; stressing the necessity of an immediate cessation of military operations, according tonbsp;quot;Russia Today.quot;

    Bin Salman said during the opening of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza in Riyadh: ldquo;Humanitarian corridors must be provided to provide relief to civilians and an immediate halt to military operations… We affirm our condemnation and categorical rejection of the barbaric war in Gaza.rdquo;

    He stressed the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the necessity of the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state.

    He added that the continuation of the war in Gaza is a failure of the Security Council, and showsnbsp;that there is double standards in applying international law, asserting that quot;Israel#39;s flagrant violations of laws and customs must be put to an end.quot;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How the SAG-AFTRA strikes hampered my Hollywood dreams: Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals how ‘another door opened’ for her US career

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Pictured: Britain marks Armistice Day as protests rage in London

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    8 successful CEOs, politicians, and more who started their careers working at McDonald’s

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How the SAG-AFTRA strikes hampered my Hollywood dreams: Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals how ‘another door opened’ for her US career

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Pictured: Britain marks Armistice Day as protests rage in London

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    8 successful CEOs, politicians, and more who started their careers working at McDonald’s

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    American consumers may be starting to buckle. Here are 5 warning signs a spending slowdown is on the horizon.

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy