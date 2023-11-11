Saudi Crown Prince: We reject the brutal war in Gaza

NNA – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed his country#39;s categorical rejection of the quot;brutal war in Gaza,quot; stressing the necessity of an immediate cessation of military operations, according tonbsp;quot;Russia Today.quot;

Bin Salman said during the opening of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza in Riyadh: ldquo;Humanitarian corridors must be provided to provide relief to civilians and an immediate halt to military operations… We affirm our condemnation and categorical rejection of the barbaric war in Gaza.rdquo;

He stressed the necessity of establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the necessity of the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights and establishing their independent state.

He added that the continuation of the war in Gaza is a failure of the Security Council, and showsnbsp;that there is double standards in applying international law, asserting that quot;Israel#39;s flagrant violations of laws and customs must be put to an end.quot;

