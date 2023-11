NNA – The Army Command#39;s Orientationnbsp;Directoratenbsp;issued today the following communique: quot;On 11/11/2023, an army naval forces patrol off the coast of Tripoli was able to thwart an operation to smuggle people illegally across the sea and rescue 18 migrants who were on board, all of whom were of Syrian nationality.rdquo;

========R.Sh.