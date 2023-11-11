8 successful CEOs, politicians, and more who started their careers working at McDonald’s

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images
Billionaire Jeff Bezos started out flipping burgers at McDonald’s.He’s among a group of successful people that have worked at the chain.Many said they gained valuable life skills from this experience.
Even the most successful people have to start their careers in somewhat unglamorous positions, and many of them were flipping burgers and serving fries at McDonald’s.
Many recall their time at the fast-food giant fondly saying it taught them valuable skills that they retained throughout their careers.
Here are 8 successful people who started out at the fast food chain:
Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images
The Amazon founder and former CEO is one of the most renowned business leaders in the world and has amassed a fortune worth over $167 billion, currently making him the second richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The billionaire has often reflected on his first job at McDonald’s as a 16-year-old where he worked the grill and flipped burgers.
Bezos told Wired in an interview: “You can learn responsibility in any job if you take it seriously. You learn a lot as a teenager working at McDonald’s. It’s different from what you learn in school. Don’t underestimate the value of that!”
Jim Spellman/WireImage
The American television presenter and the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” worked at a McDonald’s on Main Street in Andover, Massachusetts, in the 1960s.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Pano Christou, the current CEO of Pret a Manger who was paid close to $5 million for the year ending December 2021, said he started his career at McDonald’s earning just $3 an hour.
Christou said in a recent interview that he “fell in love with hospitality” while working the shop floor at McDonald’s when he was 16 years old.
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The chief executive of homebuilding company Taylor Morrison first worked at McDonald’s at the age of 15 and rose up the ranks to become the fast food giant’s marketing manager in San Diego at the age of 20, she told The New York Times.
“Every 16-year-old should have to work at McDonald’s, because you really do learn how to work,” she said. “You have to pull back the equipment and sweep behind. There are no shortcuts. You had to do it right because it was such a part of their brand. There were a lot of life lessons in that job.”
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
The American politician and former speaker of the US House of Representatives has often touted his experience working at McDonald’s in his youth.
“When I was flippin’ burgers at McDonald’s, when I was standing in front of that big Hobart machine washing dishes or waiting tables, I never thought of myself as stuck in some station in life.” he said in a speech in 2012.
He added: “I thought to myself, I’m the American dream on a path and journey so that I can find happiness however I can find it myself.”
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Andrew Card, former White House Chief of Staff for President George W. Bush said he worked as a manager at McDonald’s when he was in college, per Forbes.
Gettyimages
Carl Lewis has won nine Olympic gold medals during his time as a track and field athlete.
He later appeared in an ad for the chain that highlighted its successful former employees.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
The American songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and playwright created hit Broadway musicals including Hamilton and In the Heights.
Miranda started out working at McDonald’s when he was 14 years old, earning around $4.25 an hour. He worked the cash register and did deliveries for the chain, and this experience later went on to inspire a song he wrote.