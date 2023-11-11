EXCLUSIVE: How the SAG-AFTRA strikes hampered my Hollywood dreams: Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu reveals how ‘another door opened’ for her US career

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has revealed her Hollywood dreams have been hampered by the actors’ strike, which started at the beginning of the summer.

The Essex-based actress, 29, shot to fame after winning Love Island with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in 2022, but previously appeared in a Turkish soap opera.

During an exclusive interview with MailOnline, following her collaboration with beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics, Ekin-Su spoke about pursuing her ‘acting dream’ in the US, but was forced to put her plans on hold.

She explained: “I wanted to go to LA this summer but I didn’t because of the strikes and there’s always something coming up.

“If there’s an ongoing job, I’d definitely like to move there. It’s a dream of mine.’

‘That hasn’t worked out yet, but something else came along and another door opened for America, which was a TV show we just filmed, The Traitors US. It was really good, I made friends with everyone there and it’s going to be great.

“I hope this will open some doors in the US and appeal to a brand new audience because I just feel like I’m advocating for the US and I’m not going to let that go because there’s so much opportunity there. .’

In addition to her soap opera work and Love Island, Ekin-Su also had a spin-off show with her boyfriend Davide as they traveled through Italy and Turkey in a two-part special. She later appeared on Dancing On Ice.

The Hollywood actors’ strike that threatened to plunge the studios into chaos could finally be over after 118 days, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Union SAG-AFTRA has reached a preliminary agreement for a new three-year deal with studios.

Two weeks of intense negotiations between the performing artists’ union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers appear to have produced a breakthrough in the long-running dispute.

The deal still needs to be ratified by union members but would end a summer of industrial action that also saw Hollywood writers strike for nearly five months.

The strikes began on July 14, with actors highlighting a number of issues, including pay and the use of artificial intelligence, that were central to the talks.

Since leaving the Love Island villa with boyfriend Davide, Ekin-Su has focused on her career and became a brand ambassador for BPerfect in October last year.

The influencer visited the BPerfect store in Glasgow’s Enoch Shopping Center on Saturday, November 4.

About meeting her fans, she said, “It just feels like I’m seeing friends. I mean, it doesn’t even feel like I’m a celebrity and she’s a fan.

“It’s like they almost have a connection with me and know me on a personal level, so I can kind of connect with them too.

‘People don’t think of me as a Love Islander anymore, and that’s wonderful. It’s almost like they appreciate me for the work I put in, and you know the products and they relate to me.”

When asked if she wanted to be a role model for her younger fans, Ekin-Su said, “I try to be as real as I can with these people because I don’t think there is a perfect role model.

“I think people tend to make mistakes and people aren’t, you know, perfect for everything. And I think a role model for me is someone who is not always perfect, but themselves.

‘Even with appearance, there is no such thing as a perfect, beautiful person. No, that’s not real. Do you know what I mean? I think that’s a role model for me.’

Speaking of being “real” on social media, Ekin-Su added, “I mean, as much as I can, you know, I would like to capture every moment of my life day to day, I guess.

“But if you consider that social media is toxic, and this is probably why I don’t use it that much. You can get a little addicted to the world of influencers, but it’s fake and I prefer to live in the moment.

“So when I use my products, I kind of keep it real and I like to get ready, and I use the products and tell them what I actually did in the morning and what I’m going to do later. It’s not fake and you know, it’s pretty authentic.”