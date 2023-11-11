Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (*) Nasrallah: The South Lebanon front will remain a pressure front, we will not allow any harm to civilians

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, affirmed on Martyrrsquo;s Day that ldquo;the general position in Lebanon in solidarity with Gaza, supportive and understanding, is helpful and strong and render the front powerful and effective.quot;

    He added, quot;The field is the one that spoke and acted, and we come to explain the action of the field, and we are in a battle of patience and steadfastness and collecting achievements, in points and time.rdquo;

    Nasrallah stressed that quot;South Lebanon#39;s front will remain a pressure front,quot; adding, #39;We havenbsp;informed the Israeli enemy through an official statement that we will not allow civilians to be harmed.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News Politics

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News Politics

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Gaza’s last pediatric hospital has been surrounded by Israeli tanks as hospitals across enclave come under siege, reports say

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy