(*) Nasrallah: The South Lebanon front will remain a pressure front, we will not allow any harm to civilians

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, affirmed on Martyrrsquo;s Day that ldquo;the general position in Lebanon in solidarity with Gaza, supportive and understanding, is helpful and strong and render the front powerful and effective.quot;

He added, quot;The field is the one that spoke and acted, and we come to explain the action of the field, and we are in a battle of patience and steadfastness and collecting achievements, in points and time.rdquo;

Nasrallah stressed that quot;South Lebanon#39;s front will remain a pressure front,quot; adding, #39;We havenbsp;informed the Israeli enemy through an official statement that we will not allow civilians to be harmed.quot;

=========R.Sh.