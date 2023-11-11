Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (*) Nasrallah on Martyr’s Day: America is managing the aggression is the one who can stop it

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressed todaynbsp;on Martyr#39;s Day that quot;the enemy is inflicting losses on itself, including that itsnbsp;brutal and barbaric nature is becomingnbsp;clearer to the world,nbsp;most importantly the change in world public opinion and the exposure of the falsity of Zionist claims.quot;

    He believed that the side thatnbsp;can stop this aggression, namely America,nbsp;is the one that isnbsp;running it.

    He said: quot;No one in the world supports the continuation of the aggression except the American administration and its annexes.quot;

    Nasrallah considerednbsp;that quot;the evidence of Israel#39;s inability is that it involves elite forces and is unable to achieve the image of victory required of the Israelis.quot;

    He said: quot;This courage, this courage in the field, and this dazzling and legendary creativity are decisive in the course of things, and this is where hopes are pinned.quot;

    Nasrallah continued: quot;What the brothers did in Yemen had very important and significant effects, even if we assume that the missiles and dronesnbsp;did not reach, thoughnbsp;there is another hypothesis that they did reach and the enemy was keeping quiet about it.quot;

    He addednbsp;that quot;targeting the American occupation bases on the Iraqi resistance front was based primarily on the notionnbsp;of ​​solidarity with Gaza, and these operations serve the idea of ​​liberating Iraq and Syria from the rest of the occupation forces.quot;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News Politics

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News Politics

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Gaza’s last pediatric hospital has been surrounded by Israeli tanks as hospitals across enclave come under siege, reports say

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy