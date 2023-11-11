(*) Nasrallah on Martyr’s Day: America is managing the aggression is the one who can stop it

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressed todaynbsp;on Martyr#39;s Day that quot;the enemy is inflicting losses on itself, including that itsnbsp;brutal and barbaric nature is becomingnbsp;clearer to the world,nbsp;most importantly the change in world public opinion and the exposure of the falsity of Zionist claims.quot;

He believed that the side thatnbsp;can stop this aggression, namely America,nbsp;is the one that isnbsp;running it.

He said: quot;No one in the world supports the continuation of the aggression except the American administration and its annexes.quot;

Nasrallah considerednbsp;that quot;the evidence of Israel#39;s inability is that it involves elite forces and is unable to achieve the image of victory required of the Israelis.quot;

He said: quot;This courage, this courage in the field, and this dazzling and legendary creativity are decisive in the course of things, and this is where hopes are pinned.quot;

Nasrallah continued: quot;What the brothers did in Yemen had very important and significant effects, even if we assume that the missiles and dronesnbsp;did not reach, thoughnbsp;there is another hypothesis that they did reach and the enemy was keeping quiet about it.quot;

He addednbsp;that quot;targeting the American occupation bases on the Iraqi resistance front was based primarily on the notionnbsp;of ​​solidarity with Gaza, and these operations serve the idea of ​​liberating Iraq and Syria from the rest of the occupation forces.quot;

