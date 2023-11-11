Nasrallah on Martyr’s Day: The enemy is mistaken its goal will not be achieved

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary-General,nbsp;Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said today on the occasion of Martyrrsquo;s Day that ldquo;this day marksnbsp;the great operation on November 11, 1982, which targeted the headquarters of the Zionist military governor in Tyre,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;this operation is still the largest,nbsp;greatest and the most important in the history of the resistance and the struggle againstnbsp;the Zionist enemy.quot;

He said,nbsp;quot;It is the blood of the martyrs that defeated the American-Israeli sword that fell upon the peoples of our region.quot;

Denouncingnbsp;the aggression, war crimes and brutalitynbsp;in a narrow area besieged under bombardment since October 7, Nasrallah said: quot;What is strange about the crimes of this aggression is the public and scandalous attack on hospitals under false pretexts and these large numbers of martyrs, most of whom are children and women…This expresses the spirit of revenge that knows no limits and revealsnbsp;the nature of this entity.rdquo;

He continued: quot;There is another aspect that was stated by a number of Zionist officials, and here they miscalculate. They say that all this killing, terrorism, and brutality has a goal…One of the basic goals that the enemy wants is to subjugate not only the people of Gaza, but also the Palestinian people, the Lebanese people, and the peoples of the region and to overthrow the will to demandnbsp;legitimate rights, despairingnbsp;the option of steadfastness and resistance.quot;

He added that the enemy#39;s goal is to tell the Palestinians, ldquo;Forget your land, your families, and your sanctities,quot; and while it is destroying Gaza, it addresses Lebanon saying, ldquo;Look, people of Lebanon, what is happening in Gaza, because it resisted and rebelled….quot;

quot;Here the enemy is mistaken once again, and this goal will not be achieved,quot; Nasrallah underlined.

He stressed that quot;the Israeli is the one who must despair and must know that from the remains of the martyrs and children, generations and generations will launch a resistance with greater faith, stronger courage and determination to resist this occupier and remove it from existence, God willing.quot;

