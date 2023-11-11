Abbas: Israel has begun an unparalleled war of extermination against the Palestinian people

NNA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Israeli enemy army waged an unparalleled war of extermination against the Palestinian people, stressing that it crossed all red lines, as repoted by ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

He said that the occupation forces have killed and wounded more than 40,000 eople in Gaza, most of them children and women. quot;Our people in the West Bank are subjected to terrorist attacks at the hands of the occupation forces and terrorist settlers.nbsp;The free people of the world will not accept double standards and our people remaining victims of genocidal war,quot; he went on.

quot;The occupation authorities and those who support them bear responsibility for the killing of every child and woman in this unjust war,quot; Abbas asserted, adding that quot;the United States, with its full support for the occupation, bears responsibility for not reaching a political solution to the crisis.quot;

quot;We are facing a historic moment, and everyone must shoulder their responsibilities to establish peace.nbsp;We will not accept military and security solutions after they have all failed. We categorically reject any efforts to displace our people from Gaza or the West Bank,quot; the Palestinian President underscored.

quot;The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine and the political solution must be comprehensive.nbsp;We call on the Security Council to approve the State of Palestinersquo;s full membership.nbsp;We want international protection and the adoption of a solution that is implemented in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab initiative,quot; he maintained.

quot;We demand that the refugee issue be resolved with international guarantees and a timetable for implementation. We call for mobilizing international support to enable the institutions of the State of Palestine to carry out their duties, including the reconstruction of Gaza,quot; Abbas went on, adding, quot;We are ready for general legislative and presidential elections that include the entire Palestinian nation, including Jerusalem.quot;

nbsp;

=============