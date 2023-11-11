Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Abbas: Israel has begun an unparalleled war of extermination against the Palestinian people

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said that the Israeli enemy army waged an unparalleled war of extermination against the Palestinian people, stressing that it crossed all red lines, as repoted by ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

    He said that the occupation forces have killed and wounded more than 40,000 eople in Gaza, most of them children and women. quot;Our people in the West Bank are subjected to terrorist attacks at the hands of the occupation forces and terrorist settlers.nbsp;The free people of the world will not accept double standards and our people remaining victims of genocidal war,quot; he went on.

    quot;The occupation authorities and those who support them bear responsibility for the killing of every child and woman in this unjust war,quot; Abbas asserted, adding that quot;the United States, with its full support for the occupation, bears responsibility for not reaching a political solution to the crisis.quot;

    quot;We are facing a historic moment, and everyone must shoulder their responsibilities to establish peace.nbsp;We will not accept military and security solutions after they have all failed. We categorically reject any efforts to displace our people from Gaza or the West Bank,quot; the Palestinian President underscored.

    quot;The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine and the political solution must be comprehensive.nbsp;We call on the Security Council to approve the State of Palestinersquo;s full membership.nbsp;We want international protection and the adoption of a solution that is implemented in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab initiative,quot; he maintained.

    quot;We demand that the refugee issue be resolved with international guarantees and a timetable for implementation. We call for mobilizing international support to enable the institutions of the State of Palestine to carry out their duties, including the reconstruction of Gaza,quot; Abbas went on, adding, quot;We are ready for general legislative and presidential elections that include the entire Palestinian nation, including Jerusalem.quot;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Gaza’s last pediatric hospital has been surrounded by Israeli tanks as hospitals across enclave come under siege, reports say

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy