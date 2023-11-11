Erdogan from the Riyadh Summit: Israel is the ‘spoiled child’ of the West

NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Western countries did not even demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,nbsp;stressing that ldquo;whoever remains silent about injustice is a full partner in it,rdquo; according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

This came in Erdoganrsquo;s speech during his participation in the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh this afternoon, in the presence of leaders of Arab and Islamic countries that focused on the situation in the Palestinian territories.

quot;It is not possible to talk about normalization in the region without resolving the Palestinian issue.nbsp;The solution must be the establishment of an independent State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.nbsp;It is possible that Turkey will play the role of guarantor state,quot; Erdogan stated.

quot;The nuclear weapons possessed by Israel must be exposed, and the International Atomic Energy Agency must follow up on this matter, as it must not go unnoticed,quot; the turkish President went on, considered that quot;Israel is the West#39;s spoiled child.quot;

He added thatnbsp;Gaza, deprived of humanitarian aid, resembles hell.

quot;Israel#39;s crimes must be examined by the Human Rights Council and the International Criminal Court.nbsp;We must play an important role in protecting Al-Quds Al-Sharif, because Israel wants to fully implement what it wants there.nbsp;We say that Jerusalem is a red line for us,rdquo; Erdogan asserted.

nbsp;

=============