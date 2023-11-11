Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Abdullah II: The two-state solution is the only way to end the suffering of the Palestinian people

    By

    Nov 11, 2023

    NNA – Jordanian King Abdullah II said that the two-state solution is the only way to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and resolve the decades-long crisis, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

    In his delivered speech during the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh which kicked off this afternoon, the Jordanian King said: quot;It is not possible to remain silent about the catastrophic conditions facing the Gaza Strip that are suffocating life and preventing access to treatment. Rather, humanitarian aid must remain sustainable and safe, and it is not acceptable to prevent food, medicine, water and electricity for the people of Gaza, this behavior is a war crime that must be condemned by the world.rdquo;

    He stressed that Jordan will continue to carry out its duty in sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers by all possible means.

    quot;The United Nations General Assembly#39;s resolution on Gaza was a victory for human values, a bias towards the right to life and peace, and a global consensus to reject war. It is a decision that came from a joint Arab effort.,quot; he went on.

    The Jordanian Monarch underlined quot;the necessity of taking this decision as a first step in which Arab countries work in partnership with the international community to build a political alliance to stop the war and displacement immediately, and to begin a serious peace process in the Middle East and not allow it to be hindered under any circumstances. Otherwise, the alternative is extremism, hatred, and more tragedies.quot;

