NNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

The Arab-Islamic Summit on Gaza began this Saturday afternoon in Riyadh, after the Saudi Foreign Ministry announcednbsp;late Friday evening,nbsp;the merging of the extraordinary Islamic and Arab summitsnbsp;so that they would be held as one summit, today.

========R.Sh.