    Bill Maher and Ted Cruz Stage Unexpected Mutual Love Fest

    Nov 11, 2023
    Bill Maher and Ted Cruz Stage Unexpected Mutual Love Fest

    Anyone who was expecting fireworks when Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher was sadly disappointed as the pair engaged in mutual adoration for each other.

    Maher, who has routinely mocked the Texas senator, including saying that he spent his entire freshman year “stuffed in a locker”, seemed to find a lot of common ground with Cruz on Friday night.

    Cruz, who is promoting his new book Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America, started the appearance by heaping praise on Maher, calling him an “old-school liberal” and “funny as hell.”

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Gaza’s last pediatric hospital has been surrounded by Israeli tanks as hospitals across enclave come under siege, reports say

