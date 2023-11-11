Bill Maher and Ted Cruz Stage Unexpected Mutual Love Fest

HBO

Anyone who was expecting fireworks when Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher was sadly disappointed as the pair engaged in mutual adoration for each other.

Maher, who has routinely mocked the Texas senator, including saying that he spent his entire freshman year “stuffed in a locker”, seemed to find a lot of common ground with Cruz on Friday night.

Cruz, who is promoting his new book Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America, started the appearance by heaping praise on Maher, calling him an “old-school liberal” and “funny as hell.”

