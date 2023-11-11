Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

<!–

Eamonn Holmes has revealed that his son Declan’s wife Jenny has given birth to a little girl, making him a grandfather for the second time.

The 63-year-old broadcaster shared the happy news of the new arrival with his fans on his X page – formerly known as Twitter – on Saturday afternoon.

Eamonn wrote: ‘I became a grandfather for the second time this morning at 10am. Another granddaughter of Jenny and Declan.’

The presenter, who shares a son with ex-wife Gabrielle, became a grandfather for the first time when Declan welcomed his first child in 2021.

Eamonn, who worked on This Morning at the time, said: ‘My son Declan and his wife Jenny are the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emelia, who weighs 2.5kg.’

As he and Ruth kicked off the show, Eamonn joked that a lot had happened since viewers saw them the day before, before Ruth burst out: “You’re a grandad!”

Ruth clapped her hands with joy and added that Declan and Jenny’s daughter had a ‘beautiful name’, before revealing some of the hilarious suggestions they came up with to get little Emelia to call Eamonn.

She said: “We came up with Grumps but he wasn’t too keen on that,” before Eamonn admitted he preferred to be called dad.

He joked: “It surprises people because they look at me and think, ‘He’s too young to be a grandfather.’

“I’ve had people contact me about glamorous grandfather competitions and all kinds of things like that. But no, my friend Bill has anointed himself daddy and I like that.

‘It’s just like the Pope. There is an infallibility that comes with it. So I would like my grandchildren to call me daddy. That would be nice.’

Ruth added: “Congratulations, Declan and Jenny. We are very excited and can’t wait to meet her.’