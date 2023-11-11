Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    By

    Nov 11, 2023

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    By Charlotte Dean for Mailonline

    Published: 10:58 EST, November 11, 2023 | Updated: 10:59 EST, November 11, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Eamonn Holmes has revealed that his son Declan’s wife Jenny has given birth to a little girl, making him a grandfather for the second time.

    The 63-year-old broadcaster shared the happy news of the new arrival with his fans on his X page – formerly known as Twitter – on Saturday afternoon.

    Eamonn wrote: ‘I became a grandfather for the second time this morning at 10am. Another granddaughter of Jenny and Declan.’

    The presenter, who shares a son with ex-wife Gabrielle, became a grandfather for the first time when Declan welcomed his first child in 2021.

    Eamonn, who worked on This Morning at the time, said: ‘My son Declan and his wife Jenny are the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emelia, who weighs 2.5kg.’

    Good news: Eamonn Holmes has revealed that his son Declan’s wife Jenny has given birth to a little girl, making him a grandfather for the second time

    Share: The broadcaster, 63, shared the happy news of the new arrival with his fans on his X page – formerly known as Twitter – on Saturday afternoon.

    As he and Ruth kicked off the show, Eamonn joked that a lot had happened since viewers saw them the day before, before Ruth burst out: “You’re a grandad!”

    Ruth clapped her hands with joy and added that Declan and Jenny’s daughter had a ‘beautiful name’, before revealing some of the hilarious suggestions they came up with to get little Emelia to call Eamonn.

    She said: “We came up with Grumps but he wasn’t too keen on that,” before Eamonn admitted he preferred to be called dad.

    He joked: “It surprises people because they look at me and think, ‘He’s too young to be a grandfather.’

    “I’ve had people contact me about glamorous grandfather competitions and all kinds of things like that. But no, my friend Bill has anointed himself daddy and I like that.

    ‘It’s just like the Pope. There is an infallibility that comes with it. So I would like my grandchildren to call me daddy. That would be nice.’

    Ruth added: “Congratulations, Declan and Jenny. We are very excited and can’t wait to meet her.’

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Gaza’s last pediatric hospital has been surrounded by Israeli tanks as hospitals across enclave come under siege, reports say

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Eamonn Holmes, 63, reveals he has become a grandfather for the second time as his son Declan’s wife Jenny gives birth to a baby girl

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jim Harbaugh will NOT coach his Michigan team against Penn State today with hearing on his attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big 10 delayed until November 17

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    McDaniel defends RNC record, fires back at Ramaswamy

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Gaza’s last pediatric hospital has been surrounded by Israeli tanks as hospitals across enclave come under siege, reports say

    Nov 11, 2023