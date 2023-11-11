Assad: If we do not have real tools for pressure, then any step we take or speech we give has no meaning

NNA – The official Syrian news agency, SANA, quoted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as saying, quot;The valiant Palestinian resistance imposed a new reality in our region, and with it we possessed the political tools that enable us to change the equations.quot;

Al-Assad added during his speech at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories: ldquo;32 years of failed peace, the only result of which is that the entity has become more aggressive and the Palestinian situation has become more unjust, oppressive and miserable.rdquo;

He continued: quot;Gaza was never an issue. Palestine is the issue, and Gaza is an embodiment of its essence and a blatant expression of the suffering of its people. If we do not have real tools for pressure, then any step we take or speech we give has no meaning.quot;

Al-Assad stressed that quot;more Arab meekness equals more Zionist ferocity and massacres against us, and the continuing criminality cannot be isolated from the way we, as Arab and Islamic countries, deal with recurring events in a partial manner regarding the Palestinian issue.quot;

