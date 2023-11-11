Kuwaiti Crown Prince: Israel’s crimes in Gaza portend negative repercussions on the security stability of the region and the world

Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    NNA – Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed at the Arab-Islamic emergency summit held in Riyadh today that ldquo;Israelrsquo;s crimes in Gaza portend negative repercussions on the security and stability of the region and the entire world,rdquo; according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

    He considered that Israel practices collective punishment that cannot be justified in any way. quot;This tragedy is a result of the international community#39;s failure to find a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue,quot; he added.

    quot;We reject the forced displacement of the Palestinian people and welcome the call for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip,quot; the Kuwaiti Crown Prince went on, adding that quot;thenbsp;first step to bringing peace to the region is to solve the Palestinian issue in a comprehensive and final manner.quot;

    quot;The Palestinian issue tops Kuwait#39;s foreign policy agenda.nbsp;We demand a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,quot; he emphasized.

