Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iranian President: We want a historic and decisive decision regarding what is happening in the Palestinian territories

    NNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for a historic and decisive decision regarding what is happening in the Palestinian territories, as reported by quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    In his delivered speech at the Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Riyadh devoted to discussing the situation in the Palestinian territories, Raisi considered that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation can performnbsp;a correct role that embodies the meanings of unity and harmony.

    quot;We gather today on behalf of the Islamic nation to help the Palestinian people.nbsp;Today is a historic day for the defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque,quot; he said, adding that quot;millions of demonstrations around the world confirm that defending Palestine is on the conscience of the people.quot;

    quot;Gaza has become the largest prison in the world due to the siege it is subjected to,quot; Raisi went on, stressing that Israel violates the rules of international rightsnbsp;with its total attack on Gaza. quot;Killing civilians and bombing hospitals are manifestations of Israeli crimes in Gaza,quot; he underlined.

    quot;We have a responsibility before God for what is happening in Gaza. Everyone today must decide which side they stand on,quot; Raisi said.nbsp;

