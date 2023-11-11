Emir of Qatar: The international community failed to take action to stop the massacres in Gaza

NNA – The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, said that the international community has failed to take action that would stop the massacres in Gaza and put an end to this aggressive war, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news agency.

In his delivered speech at the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on the situation in the Palestinian territories, the Qatari Emir said:nbsp;ldquo;What is happening in Gaza poses a danger at all levels…How long will the international community continue to treat Israel as a state above international law?quot;

He added, quot;Before the war, we noticed the increased immunity of some countries towards killing civilians and bombing hospitals and shelters.nbsp;Who would have imagined that hospitals would be openly bombed in the twenty-first century? The international system failed itself before it failed us by allowing the bombing of hospitals, neighborhoods, and camps…quot;

quot;Our position is firm in supporting the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause.nbsp;We demand that safe humanitarian crossings be opened permanently to deliver aid without obstacles or conditions…We hope to reach a humanitarian truce soon,quot; Sheikh Tamim underlined.

He pledged that his country shall continue to support all diplomatic efforts to reduce escalation, stop bloodshed, and protect civilians. quot;We condemn in the strongest terms the targeting of health facilities and justifying this with unproven allegations,quot; he stressed, adding, quot;We call on the United Nations to send an international investigation team into the bombing of hospitals.quot;

quot;The only sustainable solution to this issue is the one that lays the foundations for peace in accordance with international resolutionsm,quot; the Qatari Emir underlined, considered that Israel refuses to recognize the rights of the Palestinian people and only thinks about security arrangements.

