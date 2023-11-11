Cops Release Suspect in Killing of Detroit Synagogue Leader

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

Detroit Police have reportedly released a suspect who had been held for three days over the killing of Jewish community leader Samantha Woll.

The man’s attorneys, Allison Kriger and Mark Kriger, confirmed their client’s release to the Detroit News, which cited four law enforcement sources as saying police were examining “an ambiguous statement the suspect made to police” about Woll’s killing on Oct. 21.

The man, who police have refused to name, was detained on Tuesday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan, about 140 miles from Detroit.

