Instant karma! Moment thief steals motorbike form elderly rider – then drops dead from sudden illness seconds later in Brazil

Footage shows Iury Gustavo da Silva Godoy collapsing in São Paulo

The death comes shortly after he and his accomplice tried to rob a 66-year-old

The police are investigating the case for suspected theft and suspicious death

Brazilian CCTV footage has captured the extraordinary moment a criminal robbed an elderly motorcyclist and dropped dead seconds later from a sudden illness.

Footage shows Iury Gustavo da Silva Godoy, 17, and his accomplice riding a motorcycle along a road in São Paulo, cutting off a 66-year-old rider and forcing her to stop on Tuesday, November 7.

The two thugs get off their bikes, surround the man and search his pockets, before forcing him off his bike with his hands in the air.

The owner of the stolen bicycle told police that the suspects pointed a gun at his face.

As the victim runs away, one of the suspects – dressed in a yellow jacket – jumps on the stolen motorcycle and drives away.

Iury gets back on the other bike, but as soon as he tries to ride away, he swerves and falls

The other, in black, gets back on the other bike, but as soon as he tries to ride away, he swerves, falls on his side and remains motionless on the asphalt.

While the criminal lies on the ground, a car approaches. Unknowingly, the driver got out to help, but was then warned that the boy on the ground was a robber

Medics arrived on the scene to treat him, but could only declare him dead, local media reported.

Police in Brazil are investigating the case as suspected robbery and suspicious death.

Police have seized for analysis the motorcycle Godoy was riding, which is reportedly registered in his grandfather’s name.

The weapon, which turned out to be a replica of a firearm, was also seized.

The stolen bicycle and the second suspect had not yet been traced.