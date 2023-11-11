Man United suffer more injury woe as Rasmus Hojlund goes off with a hamstring issue in Premier League clash with Luton… after Christian Eriksen previously was replaced due to a knee problem

Eriksen and Hojlund were injured during their match against Luton

Manchester United have suffered a double injury in their Premier League match against Luton, after Danish internationals Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund both went home with injuries.

Eriksen was the first to go off after 40 minutes with an apparent knee injury, while Hojlund, a £72 million summer signing, left in the second half with a hamstring problem.

In an injury-plagued season, Erik ten Hag hopes the injuries are not too serious and that they will not miss much time.

It also jeopardizes their involvement with the Danish national team for the upcoming matches against Slovenia and Northern Ireland.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund left with a hamstring injury in the match against Luton Town

The striker, who is yet to score in the Premier League, will be hoping he doesn’t miss too much action

The match came after Christian Eriksen left the field shortly before halftime with a knee injury

Going into the match against Luton, United had won just six of their eleven Premier League matches this season.

Part of that is down to their injury crisis, with the likes of Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all missing games.

Hojlund has made an explosive start in the Champions League for the Red Devils, scoring five goals in four games.

However, he is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, and depending on the severity of his injury, he may have to wait a while longer to break his goal drought in the top flight – after nine Premier League appearances. date.

Eriksen has also been a regular for United, making 14 appearances so far this season.

The 31-year-old was replaced by Mason Mount, giving the England international a rare chance to prove himself after a difficult start at Old Trafford.

Hojlund was replaced by Anthony Martial after 79 minutes as the Red Devils held on to win.

Eriksen appeared to be in some pain as he held his left knee before being replaced

Ten Hag can hope that the Danish midfielder’s injury is not serious and that he does not miss too much action