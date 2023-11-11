Arab Islamic Summit demands ceasefire, opening humanitarian corridors

NNA – At the opening of the Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) affirmed the Kingdom#39;s condemnation of the brutal war waged against Gaza, announcing that Saudi Arabia is working to protect civilians in Gaza and stop the aggression.

quot;The situation requires collective effort and effective action to end the tragic situation in Gaza,quot; MBS said calling for quot;an immediate cessation of military operations and the opening of humanitarian corridors to the Strip.quot;

On his part, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, quot;Our people are facing an unprecedented genocidal aggression by the Israeli war machine that has crossed all red lines in the Gaza Strip,quot; noting that quot;the West Bank and Al-Quds are also subjected to the crimes and attacks of the occupation forces and settlers.quot;

Abbas said that he believes that the aggression against Gaza won#39;t go unhindered affirming that he believes that the international community would bring an end to the war.

quot;The free world will not accept double standards, and our people should not remain victims of genocide.quot;

Abbas confirmed that quot;we will pursue the occupiers in international forums and hold them accountable in international courts,quot; emphasizing that quot;the United States, which has the most influence in Israel, bears responsibility for the absence of a political solution.quot;

quot;We are before a historic moment, and everyone must take responsibility to establish the foundations of peace, security, and stability for everyone in our region,quot; calling on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities by immediately ending the aggression on Gaza, securing food and fuel supplies, and preventing the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing his rejection of military and security solutions.

quot;Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and a comprehensive political solution must include the entire state, including the West Bank and Al-Quds,quot; calling on the Security Council to approve the recognition of the State of Palestine and to hold an international peace conference and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

In turn, King Abdullah II of Jordan said, quot;We are meeting today for Gaza and its people who are subjected to killing and destruction in a terrible war that must be stopped immediately,quot; affirming that quot;our region may head towards a major confrontation with global repercussions.quot;

quot;The Israeli mentality aims to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable place,quot; Abdullah II added.

quot;The two-state solution is the only way to achieve stability and overcome the constant killing and continuous violence for decades,quot; Abdullah said warning that quot;the world will pay the price for the failure to resolve the Palestinian issue and address it at its roots.quot;

quot;We cannot remain silent about the catastrophic conditions that Gaza is facing, and humanitarian corridors must remain sustainable and safe.quot;

He announced that quot;Jordan will continue to fulfill its duty in sending humanitarian aid to our Palestinian brothers by all means possible,quot; emphasizing the need to build a political alliance to stop the war and displacement first to begin a serious peace process in the Middle East.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said, quot;The international community bears the responsibility to work for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire and to prevent the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza,quot; warning that quot;failure to stop the war in Gaza threatens military escalation in the region.quot;

El-Sisi called for the resolution of the conflict based according to the two-state solution formula and an international investigation into violations of international law.nbsp;

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the other hand, said, quot;We are gathering to send a unified message of solidarity with Palestine, and we will support it with practical steps. Those who speak of human values in the West do not even demand Israel to stop the war.quot;

Erdogan affirmed that quot;those who remain silent in the face of injustice in Gaza are partners in the bloodshed and bear the same responsibility as the killers,quot; Erdogan said praising the Islamic World for its united stance in an effort to stop the war on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.nbsp;

He added that quot;our priority is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, not a temporary one, and the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, without interruption, and securing fuel to vital locations, especially hospitals, and ensuring ways to keep the Rafah crossing open.quot;

He called for a probe to investigate whether quot;Israelquot; possesses nuclear bombs and believed that quot;Israel, which acts as the spoiled brat of the West, must be forced to pay compensation for its injustices against the Palestinian people.quot;

Erdogan warned that quot;Al-Quds is our red line.quot;

As for the Emir of Qatar, he said, quot;The international community has failed to put an end to the Israeli massacres against the people of Gaza, which pose a danger on all levelsquot;.

quot;How has the bombing of hospitals become a normal thing? Seeing bodies being eaten by dogs in Gaza does not affect them,quot; he exclaimed.nbsp;

quot;We noticed an increase in some countries#39; tolerance towards killing civilians, bombing hospitals, and shelters,quot; he added.nbsp;

The Emir called for the opening of the crossings so that aid may reach all parts of the Gaza Strip and an international investigation into quot;Israel#39;squot; bombings of hospitals.

Furthermore, he emphasized his country#39;s condemnation of the indiscriminate targeting of civilians and healthcare facilities; expressing hopes of reaching a humanitarian ceasefire in the near futurequot;.

quot;How long will Israel be allowed to violate international laws with its relentless war against the indigenous population of the country?quot; he questioned.

Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad also said, quot;Israeli crimes in Gaza warn of impending negative consequences on regional security and stability,quot; emphasizing that the Israeli aggression constitutes a collective punishment strategy that cannot be justified in any way.

He affirmed that quot;the Palestinian issue tops Kuwait#39;s political agenda,quot; and called for a quot;Palestinian state with the borders of June 4, 1967, with its capital in East Al-Quds.quot;

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid reiterated his condemnation of the policies of revenge and collective punishment pursued by the occupier against the Palestinian people, calling on the international community to take serious action to condemn the dangerous violations in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged Muslim-majority nations to provide weaponry to Palestinians engaged in combat against the Israeli occupation forces.

quot;Muslim countries should arm the Palestinian people. Resistance is the only answer to Israeli violence. Countries around the world, including Muslim ones, should ensure the protection of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories,quot; he said at a Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh.

Marking the first visit of a sitting Iranian president to Riyadh in over a decade, Raisi advocated for an end to trade and collaboration between Muslim nations and quot;Israelquot; and called for a boycott of Israeli-linked products.

quot;There is no other way but to resist Israel. We are kissing the hands of Hamas for its resistance to the Israeli regime,quot; he added.

quot;Israel must immediately cease fighting in the Gaza Strip and withdraw its forces from there,quot; he further said, adding that an international trial of Israelis and Americans must be formed to prosecute those responsible for the genocide in Gaza. —— Al-Mayadeennbsp;

