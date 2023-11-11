Franjieh receives “Hamas” representative in Lebanon, stresses on immediate cease of Israeli aggression against Gaza

NNA – Marada Movement Chief,nbsp;Sleiman Franjieh, received today in his office in Bnachii,nbsp;quot;Hamasquot; movement representative in Lebanon,nbsp;Ahmed Abdel Hadi, in the presence of Maradanbsp;political bureau official in Tripoli, Rafali Diab.

According to a statement, the meeting included a reviewnbsp;of quot;the latest military and humanitarian developments in the Gaza Strip, withnbsp;emphasis on supportingnbsp;the Palestinian resistance and the necessity of immediately stopping the Israeli aggression against occupied Palestine.rdquo;

