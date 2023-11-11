Sayyed Nasrallah: Battlefield has the final say, our drones reach Israeli depth daily

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Saturday that in the Lebanese front, eyes should be on the battlefield, noting that the events taking place in the combat zone will dictate the course of the war against the Israeli enemy.

In a televised speech addressing a ceremony marking Hezbollah Martyrrsquo;s Day, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the front in Lebanon witnessed an escalation last week as the resistance used, for the first time, onslaught UAVs and Bukran missiles.

He revealed that the Lebanese resistance flies drones that reach Haifa and the Israeli depth daily.

In this context, the Lebanese resistance leader noted that Hezbollah had warned the enemy via mediators that targeting civilians in Lebanon wonrsquo;t be tolerated and will be harshly met.

Sayyed Nasrallah lashed out the Israeli savagery in targeting civilians and hospitals in Gaza, emphasizing that such crimes represent the reality of the Israeli occupation.

Meanwhile, his eminence lauded the ldquo;glorious and legendaryrdquo; fight of the Palestinian resistance fighters who are defending their land against the Israeli invaders.

Sayyed Nasrallah also hailed the ldquo;magnificent resolutionrdquo; of Gaza people who have been for weeks subjected to all forms of genocide.

The Hezbollah S.G. vowed victory as he voiced hope that the current generations will witness the liberation of Al-Quds and will perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

About the Occasion

As in every address, Sayyed Nasrallah started his speech talking about the occasion. He recalled the heroic operation carried out by self-sacrifice martyr Ahmad Kassir at the headquarters of the Israeli military command in Tyre on Nov. 11, 1982.

ldquo;Martyr Ahmad Kassirrsquo;s blood defeated the sword of the US and the Zionist entity in our region. His operation is still the greatest and the most significant one in the resistancersquo;s history,rdquo; his eminence said.

ldquo;11/11 is the day of all those who have sacrificed their lives on the path of resistance since 1982 till today. We feel the sacrifices of our martyrs as we live in security and dignity.rdquo;

ldquo;Our martyrs are those who shouldered their responsibilities towards the Ummah (nation) despite the high cost,rdquo; Sayyed Nasrallah stated, noting that this yearrsquo;s Martyr Day coincides with significant events taking place in Palestine and Lebanon.

ldquo;Savage Aggressionrdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah lashed out at the Israeli occupation over the brutal aggression on Gaza, stressing that the ldquo;Zionist attacks expose the reality of this cruel enemy.rdquo;

ldquo;The Israeli enemy is ramping up the brutal aggression on Gaza as the resistance fighters are heroically defending their land.rdquo;

ldquo;The Israeli enemy flagrantly attacks Gaza hospitals and civilian targets before the eyes of the entire world.rdquo;

He stated that one of the major aims behind the Israeli crimes is to subdue the people of the region, noting that ldquo;despite the Israeli atrocities throughout 75 years, the people of this region have been sticking to the choice of resistance.rdquo;

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed to a shift in the international public opinion.

ldquo;Time is running out for the Zionist entity as its savagery and cruelty are exposed in front of the international community.rdquo;

ldquo;Israeli Failurerdquo;

He stressed that the US is the side who runs the war and decides on the ceasefire in Gaza.

ldquo;In the Zionist entity, there are only idiots who are just thinking about their personal political future.rdquo;

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the US by saying: ldquo;If you donrsquo;t want a regional war then stop the aggression in Gaza.rdquo;

Meanwhile, he slammed the stance of the Arabs, wondering: ldquo;Canrsquo;t 57 states open the (Rafah) crossing in order to facilitate the delivery of aid and fuel to Gaza?rdquo;

His eminence praised the resistance fighters in Gaza whom he said ldquo;despite horrible conditions are standing firm and defending their land.rdquo;

ldquo;The glorious and legendary battlefield in Gaza is the decisive factor in the course of the war.rdquo;

Touching upon the Israeli performance, Sayyed Nasrallah described it as a failure.

ldquo;When Israel sends elite forces to Gaza then this is a failure. Israel failed to portray itself as the victorious power.rdquo;

