Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (*) Arab Islamic Summit rejects justifying Gaza war as self-defense

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for an end to the war in Gaza and refused to justify Israeli actions against the Palestinians as quot;self-defensequot;.

    The final statement indicated that the summit condemns quot;the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the war crimes, and the barbaric, brutal and inhumane massacres committed by the colonial occupation government.quot;

    The statement also called for quot;breaking the siege on Gaza, allowing Arab, Islamic and international humanitarian aid convoys to enter the Strip, and stopping arms and ammunition exports to Israel,quot; as quot;Reutersquot; news agency.

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Olivia Culpo shares stunning images from her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas… leaving fans excited to see what she’ll wear on the wedding day alongside her NFL star fiance Christian McCaffery

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jordyn Woods puts on a racy display in VERY sheer dress as she is joined by her mother and sister at Femme It Forward event in Los Angeles

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Ukraine’s security service raided a factory in Ukraine making uniforms for the Russian national ski team, report says

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Olivia Culpo shares stunning images from her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas… leaving fans excited to see what she’ll wear on the wedding day alongside her NFL star fiance Christian McCaffery

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jordyn Woods puts on a racy display in VERY sheer dress as she is joined by her mother and sister at Femme It Forward event in Los Angeles

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Ukraine’s security service raided a factory in Ukraine making uniforms for the Russian national ski team, report says

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Ukraine has begun ‘in the air’ training on F-16s, a key development in its fight against Russia

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy