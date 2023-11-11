(*) Arab Islamic Summit rejects justifying Gaza war as self-defense

NNA – The Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday called for an end to the war in Gaza and refused to justify Israeli actions against the Palestinians as quot;self-defensequot;.

The final statement indicated that the summit condemns quot;the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, the war crimes, and the barbaric, brutal and inhumane massacres committed by the colonial occupation government.quot;

The statement also called for quot;breaking the siege on Gaza, allowing Arab, Islamic and international humanitarian aid convoys to enter the Strip, and stopping arms and ammunition exports to Israel,quot; as quot;Reutersquot; news agency.

nbsp;

==============