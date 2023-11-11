Babies Among Fatalities as Gaza’s Main Hospital Loses Power

STRINGER

As Israeli troops continue to lay siege to Gaza’s medical facilities in its war against Hamas, Palestinian officials are reporting that multiple patients, including a premature baby, have died at the territory’s largest hospital complex.

On Saturday, the hospital, Al-Shifa, was without power and fuel to run generators, leading to the death of the baby in an incubator, The New York Times reported.

According to CNN, three babies in a neonatal unit died, and doctors have been forced to use artificial respiration by hand while caring for 36 infants. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, told the network that the facility housing 400 patients and about 20,000 displaced people was “surrounded from all four directions.”

