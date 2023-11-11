Sat. Nov 11th, 2023

    News

    Babies Among Fatalities as Gaza’s Main Hospital Loses Power

    By

    Nov 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Babies Among Fatalities as Gaza’s Main Hospital Loses Power

    STRINGER

    As Israeli troops continue to lay siege to Gaza’s medical facilities in its war against Hamas, Palestinian officials are reporting that multiple patients, including a premature baby, have died at the territory’s largest hospital complex.

    On Saturday, the hospital, Al-Shifa, was without power and fuel to run generators, leading to the death of the baby in an incubator, The New York Times reported.

    According to CNN, three babies in a neonatal unit died, and doctors have been forced to use artificial respiration by hand while caring for 36 infants. Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, told the network that the facility housing 400 patients and about 20,000 displaced people was “surrounded from all four directions.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Olivia Culpo shares stunning images from her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas… leaving fans excited to see what she’ll wear on the wedding day alongside her NFL star fiance Christian McCaffery

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jordyn Woods puts on a racy display in VERY sheer dress as she is joined by her mother and sister at Femme It Forward event in Los Angeles

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Ukraine’s security service raided a factory in Ukraine making uniforms for the Russian national ski team, report says

    Nov 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Olivia Culpo shares stunning images from her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas… leaving fans excited to see what she’ll wear on the wedding day alongside her NFL star fiance Christian McCaffery

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Jordyn Woods puts on a racy display in VERY sheer dress as she is joined by her mother and sister at Femme It Forward event in Los Angeles

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Ukraine’s security service raided a factory in Ukraine making uniforms for the Russian national ski team, report says

    Nov 11, 2023
    News

    Ukraine has begun ‘in the air’ training on F-16s, a key development in its fight against Russia

    Nov 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy