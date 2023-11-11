Jordyn Woods puts on a racy display in VERY sheer dress as she is joined by her mother and sister at Femme It Forward event in Los Angeles

<!–

Jordyn Woods looked stunning at the Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS event in Los Angeles on Friday.

The 26-year-old model put on a very racy show in an extremely sheer red dress as she posed on the carpet at the gala with her mother, Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Jodie.

The form-fitting dress accentuated her hourglass figure and showed off her ample assets.

The socialite – who looked pretty pink as she modeled a ruffled dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this week – paired the vibrant dress with silver accessories.

She wore pointed-toe sandals and a diamond-encrusted Chanel flap bag with her sultry ensemble.

Red hot: Jordyn Woods looked stunning at the Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS event in Los Angeles on Friday

Family affair: The 26-year-old model put on a very racy show in an extremely sheer red dress as she posed on the carpet at the gala with her mother, Elizabeth, and her younger sister, Jodie

She styled her brunette locks into a very high ponytail with bouncy curls to show off a pair of dangling statement earrings.

For makeup, she used a sultry, bronze eyeshadow look paired with a peachy pink blush.

She finished her look with a chocolate lip liner and a nude pink gloss.

Her mother looked radiant in a bright orange wrap dress that she wore over a black tank top and trousers.

She paired the chic outfit with pointed-toe patent leather boots and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

She also dressed up with a nylon bucket hat and layers of pearl necklaces.

Jordyn’s younger sister looked ravishing in a leopard print dress with purple lace detailing.

Bombshell: She styled her brunette locks into a very high ponytail with bouncy curls to show off a pair of dangling statement earrings

Sultry: The form-fitting dress accentuated her hourglass figure and showed off her ample qualities

Stylish couple: Omarion, 38, also attended the gala with the CEO of his Omarion Worldwide company, Michelle Le Fleur

Brave: Jimmy Jam, 64, looked effortlessly stylish in an oversized tuxedo at the event. The music producer wore a black tie and a wide-brimmed fedora

Omarion, 38, also attended the gala with the CEO of his Omarion Worldwide company, Michelle Le Fleur.

The B2K singer looked dapper in a bright blue tuxedo jacket worn over an otherwise all-black outfit.

He dressed up with black and white sunglasses, several chain bracelets and statement rings.

At his side, Le Fleur modeled a figure-hugging, burgundy dress with cutouts at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

Jimmy Jam, 64, looked effortlessly stylish in an oversized tuxedo at the event.

The music producer wore a black tie and a wide-brimmed fedora.