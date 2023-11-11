Olivia Culpo shares stunning images from her bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas… leaving fans excited to see what she’ll wear on the wedding day alongside her NFL star fiance Christian McCaffery

Olivia Culpo prepares for her wedding and heads to Mexico with her friends

With her white dress, she gave fans an idea of ​​what to expect on the big day

Olivia Culpo has given fans a sneak peek of what to expect on her upcoming wedding day after sharing some incredible images of herself in white on the final night of her lavish bachelorette party in Mexico.

Model and actress Culpo, 31, will marry San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffery next summer, but she’s already gearing up for the big day with a trip to Cabo San Lucas with her friends.

She gave her 5.3 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at this week’s festivities, showing off her stunning white dress on the final night of the trip.

Alongside the images, she captioned the post: ‘Last hen night in neutral tones.’

In a separate post, Culpo showed off some of the weekend’s crazy moments, as she posed with a blow-up doll complete with her NFL boyfriend’s face, as well as a red Jeep covered in balloons to celebrate her engagement.

Olivia Culpo shows off her stunning white outfit on the last night of her bachelorette party

Culpo and her friends headed south to Mexico for a wild weekend of partying

Culpo wore white, while the rest of her bachelorette party was in various other colors

The former Miss Universe shared many photos online from her girls’ trip to Cabo San Lucas

On the final night of the trip to Mexico – with Culpo in her beautiful white dress – the group dined on the beach, while the rest of the attendees flanked the bride-to-be for a photo on the sand.

Last week it was revealed that while the girls were away, McCaffery had surprised them with a fireworks show on the beach, during which Culpo was approached by a random man and asked to press a button that started the show.

In a separate TikTok, she acknowledged that the gesture made her cry “hysterically,” calling it the “highlight” of the day.

Culpo and her fiancé initially sparked dating rumors after he liked one of her Instagram posts in May 2019.

The two were then spotted together on vacation in Mexico in July 2019, and subsequently made numerous public outings.

Culpo was surprised with a blow-up doll version of her husband, complete with McCaffery’s head

The pair sparked dating rumors after he liked one of her Instagram posts in May 2019

While in Mexico, the party decorated cars with balloons and the word “bride” (left)

They also went to a high-end restaurant for dinner while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas

They stayed together for almost four more years before announcing their engagement last spring.

Culpo was seen at the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium last month supporting McCaffrey, who has been hugely impressive for San Francisco this year.

The former Miss Universe even wore a graphic T-shirt with McCaffrey’s image on it as the 49ers defeated the Cowboys at home.

Culpo spoke about her relationship with McCaffrey during an interview with E! News, in which she discussed what she loved most about her fiancé.

‘He’s very loyal. He is very reliable, which I really appreciate. He is also extremely supportive,” she said.